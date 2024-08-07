Rohan Luthra: Derby County sign Crystal Palace academy graduate and former England youth international goalkeeper

Derby County sign Crystal Palace academy graduate Rohan Luthra, who was a free agent after leaving Cardiff City; Luthra is an ex-England youth goalkeeper, who made history last year when he became the first British South Asian ever to play in goal in English football's top two divisions
Wednesday 7 August 2024 16:56, UK
Former England youth goalkeeper Rohan Luthra has joined Derby County, Sky Sports News can exclusively reveal.
Luthra is expected to be involved in Derby County's Championship opener away at Blackburn Rovers on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Football.
Sky Sports News exclusively revealed back in May that 22-year-old Luthra had opted to leave Cardiff amid growing interest in the goalkeeper from home and abroad.
The Rams have now won the race for the 6ft 5in Punjabi shot-stopper, who had a spell on loan at Slough Town last season, and has featured in Derby County's squad in their last five friendly games.
In the summer of 2021, Sky Sports News exclusively revealed Luthra was leaving Crystal Palace after more than a decade at the south London club, before breaking the news that he was set to join Cardiff City.
Luthra made history with the Bluebirds last year when he became the first British South Asian ever to line up in goal in the top two divisions of English men's football.
