Wolves transfer news: Premier League club in advanced talks for Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart

Wolves are in advanced negotiations with Stuttgart over a deal for striker Sasa Kalajdzic.

Sky Sports News has been told that Wolves and the Bundesliga club are still some distance away in terms of valuation for the Austria international, who was on Manchester United's list of possible targets earlier this month.

Wolves have indicated they are prepared to pay £15m for the 6ft 7in striker, but Stuttgart are currently asking for £21.1m (Є25m).

It is thought personal terms would not be an issue with the player, who is keen on a move to the Premier League.

Kaladjzic, who has scored 24 goals in 58 games for Stuttgart in all competitions, has a year left to run on his current contract.

