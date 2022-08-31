Wolves transfer news: Sasa Kalajdzic joins Bruno Lage's side from Stuttgart

Wolves have signed striker Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart in a deal worth £15.5m plus add-ons.

Kalajdzic, who stands at 6ft 7in, scored 24 goals in 58 games for Stuttgart in all competitions and had a year left to run on his contract.

Kalajdzic was on Manchester United's list of possible targets earlier this month.

The striker was left out of Stuttgart's Bundesliga encounter with Koln last weekend as he closed in on a move to Molineux.

Kalajdzic is a full Austria international, with 15 senior caps to his name.

