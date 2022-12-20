Wolves transfer news: Atletico Madrid's Cunha set for Molineux after loan with obligation to buy agreed

Wolves have agreed a loan deal for Atletico Madrid and Brazil striker Matheus Cunha, with an obligation to buy for around £34m.

Personal terms have been agreed with Cunha, who could be involved as soon as January 4 when Wolves travel to Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old will be new Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui's first signing since taking over, with the Midlands club bottom of the Premier League after 15 games.

The former Sevilla, Spain and Real Madrid boss has spoken openly about the deal in the Spanish press.

Image: Julen Lopetegui has been brought in to turn things around at Wolves

Asked what he needs to do to turn things around at Molinuex, Lopetegui told Spanish outlet MARCA: "Convincing the boys that they have much more capacity.

"We will also try to improve the team in the January market - Cunha is close."

Wolves, who are the lowest scorers in the Premier League with eight goals, are in need of reinforcements up front after summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an ACL injury in September on his debut against Southampton.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa was brought in as a free agent signing later that month on a short-term deal until the end of the season to help Wolves' striker shortage.

The 34-year-old, though, has failed to rediscover the form that made him a fans' favourite at Stamford Bridge. He has not scored a goal in any of his six appearances and was sent off against Brentford in October.

Follow every Wolves game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Wolves latest? Bookmark our Wolves news page, check out Wolves' fixtures and Wolves' latest results, watch Wolves goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Wolves games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Wolves as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.