Nottingham Forest transfers: Serge Aurier close to move, advanced talks for Willy Boly plus Renan Lodi loan confirmed

Nottingham Forest's busy transfer window continues, with former Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier close to completing his move to the club.

Aurier is a free agent after his contract at Villarreal expired last month. It is thought he will sign a two-year contract at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest are also in advanced talks to sign Wolves centre-back Willy Boly.

The 31-year-old did not turn up for Wolves' clash with Newcastle at Molineux on Sunday despite being named in the squad.

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage believed it was part of an attempt by Boly to force through a transfer.

He said: "He has a proposal in his hands and he wants to go, that is my feeling when I talk to him.

"I told him I need a top player like you on the bench and afterwards he makes his decision. He was in the squad list and he didn't come. He wants to force something I think."

If Aurier and Boly arrive at Forest, it will take their number of summer additions to 20.

Forest boss Steve Cooper, speaking ahead of Sunday's home match against Tottenham, said: "We want to get to a point when the window closes that we have good cover for every position but also a challenge for every position as well.

"We want to give ourselves the best opportunity to be able to compete. That is all we are trying to do.

"I would rather get questions about how many players we have signed than not signing enough, because it shows we have the right ambition.

"We are still going through the process, when the window shuts hopefully we have enough players in our squad to cover each position, so we have a competitive environment on the training pitch."

Lodi season-long loan confirmed

Nottingham Forest have also confirmed the signing of Atletico Madrid full-back Renan Lodi on a season-long loan - their 18th summer signing.

The 24-year-old has spent three seasons with the La Liga club, appearing 118 times in total, including 23 appearances as Atletico won the La Liga title in the 2020/21 season.

With 27 Champions League appearances to his name, Lodi helped Atleti to reach the quarter-final stage twice in the last three campaigns.

The Brazil international has also represented his country on 15 occasions since making his debut in October 2019 against Senegal.

Sky Sports News has been told the option price for Lodi is €30m (£25.65m).

