Transfer news: Scottish Premiership winter transfer window 2024 - ins and outs

The transfer window is open. Find out who has been on the move across the Scottish Premiership this winter...

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Scottish Premiership ins and outs from the 2024 winter transfer window.

Keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.

Fees include potential add-ons.

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

Dara Costelloe - Burnley, loan

Out

Owen Beck - Liverpool, recalled from loan

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

Tete Yengi - Ipswich Town, undisclosed

Out

Danny Lloyd - Released

In

None

Out

Pape Souare - Released

In

Fabio Silva - Wolves, loan

Out

None

In

None

Out

None

In

None

Out

Dara Costelloe - Burnley, recalled from loan

Luke Robinson - Wigan, recalled from loan

In

None

Out

None

