Transfer news: Scottish Premiership winter transfer window 2024 - ins and outs

Tuesday 2 January 2024 10:20, UK

The transfer window is open. Find out who has been on the move across the Scottish Premiership this winter...

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Scottish Premiership ins and outs from the 2024 winter transfer window.

Fees include potential add-ons.

Aberdeen

In

None

Out

None

Celtic

In

None

Out

None

Dundee

In

Dara Costelloe - Burnley, loan

Out

Owen Beck - Liverpool, recalled from loan

Hearts

In

None

Out

None

Hibernian

In

None

Out

None

Kilmarnock

In

None

Out

None

Livingston

In

Tete Yengi - Ipswich Town, undisclosed

Out

Danny Lloyd - Released

Motherwell

In

None

Out

Pape Souare - Released

Rangers

In

Fabio Silva - Wolves, loan

Out

None

Ross County

In

None

Out

None

St Johnstone

In

None

Out

Dara Costelloe - Burnley, recalled from loan

Luke Robinson - Wigan, recalled from loan

St Mirren

In

None

Out

None

