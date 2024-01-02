Transfer news: Scottish Premiership winter transfer window 2024 - ins and outs

Keep up to date with all the latest news across the whole of the transfer window with the Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' website and app, and on Sky Sports News
Tuesday 2 January 2024 10:20, UK
The transfer window is open. Find out who has been on the move across the Scottish Premiership this winter...
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Scottish Premiership ins and outs from the 2024 winter transfer window.
Fees include potential add-ons.
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
Dara Costelloe - Burnley, loan
Out
Owen Beck - Liverpool, recalled from loan
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
Tete Yengi - Ipswich Town, undisclosed
Out
Danny Lloyd - Released
In
None
Out
Pape Souare - Released
In
Fabio Silva - Wolves, loan
Out
None
In
None
Out
None
In
None
Out
Dara Costelloe - Burnley, recalled from loan
Luke Robinson - Wigan, recalled from loan
In
None
Out
None
