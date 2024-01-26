Mohamed Diomande: Rangers sign midfielder from Nordsjaelland for fee in excess of £4.3m

Rangers have signed midfielder Mohamed Diomande from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland on an initial loan deal, with an obligation to buy in the summer.

The Scottish Premiership club will pay a fee in excess of £4.3m (€5m) for the 22-year-old.

Diomande is waiting to be granted a work permit before he travels to Glasgow to join up with his new team-mates.

The Ivory Coast U23 international has played more than 100 times for Nordsjaelland, including matches in European competition, and has scored 13 goals for the club.

On his deal, Diomande said: "I am very excited to join such a historic club and I've heard a lot of good things about the team.

"I had a lot of great conversations with the manager who told me about his plans for the team and where I would fit in, which helped convince me that Rangers was right for me.

"I really can't wait to get started, join up with my team-mates, and run out at Ibrox for the very first time in front of the Rangers supporters."

Image: Fabio Silva joined on loan earlier this montn

Diomande is Philippe Clement's second signing of the January transfer window after the loan arrival of striker Fabio Silva from Wolves.

"I am really pleased to have been able to add Mohamed to our squad, and I am excited to see what he can bring to our team," the manager added.

"In our conversations and what I have seen of him as a player, I believe he will be a real asset to us, not only in what remains of this season, but in the seasons to come also.

"I look forward to welcoming him to Glasgow, and to working with him on the training pitch soon."

