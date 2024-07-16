Celtic transfer news: Finland international goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo joins on five-year deal from Aston Villa

Celtic have completed their first summer signing after Finland international goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo joined on a five-year contract from Aston Villa.

Sky Sports News has been told that Celtic have paid a fee in the region of £1m for Sinisalo.

The 22-year-old came through the Premier League club's academy and spent last season on loan at Exeter, where he was named player of the year for the Sky Bet League One side after making 50 first-team appearances across all competitions.

Sinisalo, who previously spent time with Ayr in 2020-21 and featured in a friendly against Scotland at Hampden Park ahead of Euro 2024, flew out with the Scottish champions on Tuesday for their pre-season trip to America.

Speaking to Celtic TV, the goalkeeper said: "I know Celtic is a huge football club and it's really exciting to be part of something so big. It feels amazing."

Sinisalo is is set to provide cover for 37-year-old Kasper Schmeichel, who is expected to arrive in Glasgow later this week as the Hoops look to replace the retired Joe Hart.

It's understood that the 22-year-old is being brought in as back-up and to be mentored by the incoming Kasper Schmeichel, whose medical had been delayed.

"I am delighted to welcome Vil to Celtic," said manager Brendan Rodgers. "He is a keeper with real qualities and someone we have been aware of and monitored for some time.

"Clearly we have been looking to develop our goalkeeping team and we are really pleased to have secured one of the talented keepers we really wanted."

Midfielder Matt O'Riley joined his team-mates as they prepared to jet off for friendlies against DC United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Denmark international has been the subject of fresh speculation this week amid reported interest from Juventus and Atalanta among others.

Another midfielder, Paulo Bernardo, is expected to link up with Celtic in the United States with the club reported to have agreed a £3.5m fee with Benfica following his loan spell last season.

