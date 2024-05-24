Jefte: Rangers sign Brazilian full-back on four-year deal from Fluminense

Brazilian full-back Jefte joins Rangers on a four-year deal from Fluminense, subject to work permit and clearance; Jefte: "I am incredibly excited to join Rangers, this is a fantastic opportunity for me to take my career to the next level with such a historic and successful club."
Friday 24 May 2024 20:37, UK
Rangers have signed Brazilian full-back Jefte on a four-year deal subject to international clearance and a successful work permit application.
The defender moves to Glasgow from Fluminense, having spent last season on loan with Cypriot First Division champions APOEL.
The 20-year-old has signed a long-term deal with Rangers until 2028, and joins Mohamed Diomande - who joined on a loan deal with an obligation to buy in January - as a permanent addition to manager Philippe Clement's squad already secured ahead of next season.
Speaking after signing for the Ibrox club, Jefte said: "I am incredibly excited to join Rangers, this is a fantastic opportunity for me to take my career to the next level with such a historic and successful club.
"I am already looking forward to meeting my new teammates, working with the coaching staff, and continuing to learn and develop my game as a Rangers player."
Clement, said: "Jefte is an exciting young defender, and I am delighted that he has joined our squad so early in the summer period.
"He has already shown he is a player of great quality and potential and I am confident he can play a big part in our squad moving forward - I look forward to working with him in the months to come."