Lionel Messi increasingly likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer

Lionel Messi is increasingly likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract runs out this summer.

Messi's representatives have been in talks about a contract renewal with PSG and everything was looking positive during the World Cup in Qatar.

However, the dynamic has now changed and his departure from Paris this summer would suit all parties.

PSG consider the move to sign Messi as a free agent in the summer of 2021 to have been a success on and off the pitch, but sections of the club's fans have turned on the player since they were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich last month.

Messi and the team have not been performing as well as expected since the World Cup - losing seven games in all competitions in 2023 - and his departure in the summer would fit in with the club's new strategy of focusing on young French players instead of signing superstar talents.

Messi has scored six goals in 13 games in all competitions in 2023.

Image: Messi won the World Cup with Argentina in December

This summer would be a convenient time for PSG and Messi to part ways although a decision on his future has not been made yet.

Messi still believes that he can play at the highest level in Europe and Barcelona have made no secret of their desire to re-sign him this summer.

It remains to be seen whether they can afford to offer him a new contract, but he is much more likely to stay in Europe than move to Inter Miami - or any other MLS club - or Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career.

As PSG shift towards homegrown talent, players like Neymar could also find themselves moving away from the Ligue 1 club. Neymar will be out of contract in the summer of 2025.

In February, Sky Sports News reported Messi's father, Jorge, sat down with PSG sporting director Luis Campos in Paris to discuss a new deal for the Argentina captain.