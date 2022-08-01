Aaron Ramsey: Wales international midfielder completes free transfer to Nice following Juventus release

Aaron Ramsey has completed his free transfer to Ligue 1 Nice following his release from Juventus.

The Wales international was on loan at Rangers during the second half of last season but his contract with Juventus was mutually terminated after three years last month.

His spell at Ibrox ended in heartbreak as the midfielder missed the decisive penalty in the shootout defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final in Sevilla.

The move comes after his countryman Joe Rodon completed his loan transfer to Rennes earlier on Monday.

The 31-year-old joined Juve on a free transfer in July 2019 and was sent on loan to Rangers last January after making just five appearances in all competitions in the first half of an injury-plagued 2021/22 campaign.

"Aaron Ramsey's contract with Juventus has been mutually terminated. All the best," the Turin-based club said on Twitter last week.

Ramsey struggled for form and fitness at Juventus and leaves having scored six goals and made six assists in 70 games in all competitions.

He became the youngest-ever captain of the Wales national side in 2011, aged 20, and earned 75 international caps. Ramsey was part of the Wales side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Ramsey's Juventus adventure at an end

Sky Sports' Jack Wilkinson:

"Ramsey was widely applauded for taking the leap to go and play overseas, and it's a decision which has almost certainly been vindicated.

"Despite not quite hitting the levels he did in his final season at Arsenal, Ramsey's first two campaigns at Juventus under Maurizio Sarri and then Andrea Pirlo were a success and saw the Welshman win Serie A, Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup titles.

"Issues cropped up last season under Massimiliano Allegri, however, mainly in the form of injuries, which have limited him to just three Serie A appearances this season.

Image: Ramsey missed the decisive spot-kick for Rangers

"In fact, Ramsey missed 17 games of last season for Juventus before his Rangers move, as many as he did in his first two seasons combined at Juventus.

"Ramsey will undoubtedly look back at his time at Juventus, the success he's enjoyed, and the opportunity to experience a new footballing culture, fondly, but for a player aged 31, and with a decent chunk of his career remaining, he cannot be appearing as infrequently as he has.

"With Juventus having removed Ramsey's hefty salary off the wage bill, moving on from the club could be one which suits both club and player."

