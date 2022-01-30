Ousmane Dembele: Paris Saint-Germain in transfer talks to sign Barcelona forward

Ousmane Dembele is in talks over a permanent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.
Barcelona want £20m for the transfer after telling Dembele, who is out of contract at the end of the season, to find another club.
Dembele reached a verbal agreement with PSG on Sunday, despite interest from the Premier League.
His representatives Moussa Sissoko and Marco Lichtsteiner are working to find a solution for the winger.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Paper Talk
- All January done deals
- Deadline Day: How to follow
- Live football on Sky Sports
Barcelona told Dembele again on Thursday to find another club if he does not want to not sign their previous offer of a new short-term contract with a wage reduction.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Van de Beek, Kulusevski, Aubameyang latest
- Man Utd's Greenwood arrested on suspicion of rape and assault
- Everton appoint Lampard as new manager
- England lose early wickets chasing 180 vs West Indies LIVE!
- Liverpool sign Diaz from Porto | Reds also want Carvalho
- West Ham hoping to seal Nunez move
- What is in Lampard's in-tray at Everton?
- Barcelona's Dembele verbally agrees to join PSG
- NFL Playoffs: Bengals @ Chiefs LIVE!
- Sunderland sack Johnson after 6-0 defeat by Bolton
Dembele would prefer to stay for the remainder of his current deal but Barcelona have made it clear they want him out now and have even threatened to leave him in the stands if he stays.
The 24-year-old joined the club from Borussia Dortmund for £135m in the summer of 2017 - just weeks after Neymar's world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain - but has struggled with injuries for much of his time in Spain.
Dembele has started just six matches this season with his only goal coming in the Copa del Rey victory at third-tier Linares earlier this month.
Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports
The clock is ticking. Who will be on the move before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday January 31?
Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.