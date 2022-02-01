Cathal Heffernan: Cork City teenager and Republic of Ireland U17 captain heads to AC Milan in dream move

Cathal Heffernan's mother is former Ireland track athlete Marian and his father is former race walking Olympic bronze medallist Rob Heffernan; Rob posted on social media: "Finally, it's official. So proud of you Cathal this is only the beginning. Now it's time to work."

Republic of Ireland Under-17s captain Cathal Heffernan in action during a UEFA U17 Championship Qualifying match against North Macedonia
Image: Cathal Heffernan has confirmed his move to AC Milan

Talented Irish youngster Cathal Heffernan has announced his loan move to AC Milan from Cork City with a view to a permanent deal.

The 16-year-old defender is captain of Republic of Ireland's U17's and has been on trial with the Italian giants.

The teenager, who is the son of former Irish Olympians Rob and Marian Heffernan has already played senior first-team football for Cork, making his debut with the League of Ireland First Division side last year.

His father Rob posted on social media: "Finally, it's official. So proud of you Cathal this is only the beginning. Now it's time to work."

In an Instagram post, Cathal wrote: "Words can't describe how happy I am. Can't wait to get started and I'd like to thank all my family."

Cathal also thanked former Ireland and Manchester City midfielder Stephen Ireland for helping to facilitate the opportunity to join Milan.

Ireland, who also had spells at Aston Villa, Newcastle and Wolves, has reportedly been working with the youngster for several months.

Heffernan's fellow Ireland youth internationals Kevin Zefi and James Abankwah also play in Italy, at Inter Milan and Udinese repectively.

