Sadio Mane: Bayern Munich winger to have Al Nassr medical on Monday ahead of £24m deal and £34m salary

Sadio Mane is expected to undergo a medical with Al Nassr on Monday after they agreed a £24m deal to sign him from Bayern Munich, according to Sky Germany.

The former Liverpool winger will earn more than £34m (€40m) per year tax-free playing for the Saudi Arabian club with a wage equivalent to more than £650,000 per week.

Mane is set to sign a contract until 2027 which means he stands to earn around £136m in total if he sees out the deal.

The 31-year-old is set to have a medical on Monday in Dubai and will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

Mane only joined Bayern last summer on a three-year deal following a £35m move from Liverpool, but he fell out of favour after punching team-mate Leroy Sane following a Champions League defeat by Manchester City in April.

Image: Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane were involved in a post-match altercation in April

Mane was dropped from the squad and fined as Bayern won an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title. The winger scored 12 goals in 38 appearances.

He travelled on Bayern's pre-season tour of Asia but was left out of Saturday's friendly with Kawasaki Frontale in Tokyo.

"Sadio Mane is in contract talks ahead of a possible transfer and so is not in today's squad," said Bayern.

Mane left Anfield having made 269 appearances and scored 120 goals in all competitions after signing from Southampton in 2016.

Bayern Munich paid an initial £27.5m for the Senegal forward with £7.5m in add-ons.

In his six years at Anfield, he won the Premier League, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

