Harry Kane: Bayern Munich agree deal with Tottenham for England striker

Bayern Munich have agreed a deal worth close to £100m to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Bayern are willing to pay £86m up front for Kane, with add-ons taking the deal close to £100m - a record for the club.

Kane now has a decision to make, with the forward understood to be leaning towards staying with Tottenham.

Sunday 13th August 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

There are also issues to resolve between the England captain and Spurs if he is to join Bayern, although the German champions remain confident he will move to Munich.

Kane has one year left on his contract and, with no indication he will renew his deal, Spurs felt agreeing a move was the best worst-case scenario.

Kane wants his future resolved before Tottenham's season-opening Premier League game at Brentford on Sunday August 13, live on Sky Sports.

Kane scored 30 Premier League goals last season in a disappointing campaign for Spurs as they finished eighth to miss out on European football, while they remain without a trophy since 2008.

Image: Harry Kane (centre) is set to play under Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel (right), with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy willing to sell the striker

Kane scored 280 goals in 435 appearances at Spurs, having scored his first in December 2011.

With 213 goals in 320 Premier League games, he is currently 48 goals off breaking Alan Shearer's record as the highest scorer in Premier League history.

The pressure is on Kane

Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour:

"The decision is now Harry Kane's and whether he moves to the German champions. Tottenham have reached this deal because they were given no indication that Kane would not extend his contract at Spurs and they didn't want to lose him on a free to a rival.

"That fear was driving this scenario for Tottenham and that is why they have come to this decision. Bayern Munich continued to negotiate and push Tottenham all the way and go back and forth with them as they were convinced that Kane wanted to join them.

"What we have been hearing this week is Kane is leaning towards staying. But there is still a decision to make.

"But the clubs have agreed a deal - the difficult bit has been done. Now he has a straight choice of accepting the terms from Bayern Munich, playing in the Champions League next season and fighting for the Bundesliga title, or whether he would continue on with Spurs - where he has been impressed with Ange Postecoglou.

"It would be a completely different lifestyle. In any industry and in any walk of life, if you have a big decision to make you weigh up the pros and cons, you will talk it through with family. That is something Harry Kane has been doing and weighing that up.

"We heard Kane wanted his future resolved by the opening weekend, he has got his wish now the deal has been agreed. This could potentially move very quickly if he decides to go."

View from Germany: I can't imagine Kane saying 'no'

Sky Germany Florian Plettenberg:

"Bayern Munich sources have confirmed to me they have an agreement in principle with Tottenham for the signing of Harry Kane. From Bayern's point of view, the deal is not 100 per cent done yet because the last details have to be clarified between the clubs and right now this is in progress.

"Honestly, I can't imagine Kane saying no. It is a completely different situation to Kyle Walker as Kane has made it clear that he wants to join Bayern. He has a verbal agreement that he can sign a contract until 2028.

"It will be a five-year contract with the potential of some added options. He would become the top-earner and Bayern are 100 per cent sure that Kane will join them.

"This is the reason Bayern never gave up and continued to negotiate with Daniel Levy. Now, it is close to being done."

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"Tottenham can't turn this money down with one year left on his contract when they think he is going to walk for free at the end of it.

"Yes he's 30 years of age but I don't really pay attention to any of that. The way he plays, I think he can play until 35, 36 easily. He doesn't rely on pace, his brain is as good as anybody's.

"I'm still shocked here today and I don't know why Manchester United didn't buy him. If they had, they would have got a good four or five years out of him and they would have won the Premier League.

"You have got no choice - surely they can't let him go for nothing next season. Whoever you are and in this day and age - and I know there's a lot of money in the Premier League - but you'd be mad to.

"Will this Tottenham team get in the top four next season? I'd be shocked. So it's not like you're keeping him and definitely getting in the top four, so whatever we lose by selling him, you're making it back in the Champions League. That isn't going to be the case.

"Kane scored 30 goals last season and Spurs finished nowhere near. You feel sorry for Ange Postecoglou but you're talking about a team who might get in the top four if he stays, to a team who doesn't get in the top half if he leaves. They won't even get in the top half! They're 100 per cent a bottom half team if he leaves.

"Who is going to get the goals? They finished eighth last season. I like James Maddison, he's a good player, but Leicester got relegated."

Image: Kane has not won a trophy at Spurs

Price is what you pay; value is what you get. So as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy negotiates the numbers with Bayern Munich's CEO, striker Harry Kane will be weighing up what a move could bring him and what it would be worth.

While he has intimated he is open to the switch, his belief it would be unfair to leave if a deal isn't done before the first Premier League game of the season is a reminder of his loyalty to his boyhood club.

Of course, with Kane this isn't about the money. He would become Bayern's top earner but the driver of this move is his legacy.

With that in mind, the Premier League goalscoring record is something to factor in. He has been open about his ambition to add that historic accolade to his scoring records for Tottenham and England and it has been used in the past as an argument as to why he wouldn't move abroad. After scoring 30 times last season, it is a record that is also within sight...

Sky Sports senior journalist Peter Smith looks at the decision facing Kane

Image: Harry Kane's impressive creativity stats for Tottenham in the 2022/23 Premier League season

Bayern Munich want bargains but they do not need bargains. The 33-time champions of Germany, the last 11 of those titles coming consecutively, need the best man available. In Kane, Bayern can have confidence that they have identified him.

It is why they are prepared to break the Bundesliga transfer record to bring the England captain to Bavaria. Even as he turns 30, the hope is that Kane can make the difference in the short term and help Bayern to win the Champions League that they so crave.

Perhaps it feels perverse to suggest it given that Bayern were the top scorers in the Bundesliga yet again last season with 92 goals, but a striker is required...

How much sense does a move to Bayern Munich make? Sky Sports feature writer Adam Bate explains...

