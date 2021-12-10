Erling Haaland: Mino Raiola says there is a 'big chance' striker will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer

Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola says there is a "big chance" the striker will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer and has listed Manchester City as a possible destination.

The 21-year-old has scored 74 goals in 72 games for Dortmund since joining the club in January 2020.

Haaland reportedly has a £64m release clause in his contract this summer and has previously attracted interest from City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Asked when Haaland's next move will be, Raiola told SPORT1: "Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a big chance that Erling will leave this summer. We will see.

"He can and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, City - these are the big clubs he can go to. City have won the championship five times in the last few years, much more than United.

"We all knew when we moved to Dortmund that this step would come."

Leeds-born Haaland, who is the son of former Man City player Alf-Inge Haaland, has a contract with the German side until the summer of 2024, but Raiola confirmed the Norwegian will discuss his future with the club this winter.

The Italian super-agent said: "We will tell BVB [Borussia Dortmund] what our idea is and BVB will tell us their ideas. But no decision will be made in the winter.

"He is someone who wants to develop, who is looking for new challenges. And of course it's also a question of the alternative. You only change if you have a better alternative."

Asked whether Haaland has a release clause between £55m and £77m, Raiola responded: "Whatever is in a contract is in a contract. That remains between me and the player.

"There are only two parties who are allowed to say something to the outside world - the club and the player. I never talk about details. We and Dortmund know exactly what has to happen. We have structured it very clearly.

"Contract or not, we always have very open communication with [Hans-Joachim] Watzke, [Michael] Zorc and now [Sebastian] Kehl. We deal with each other honestly. That is much more important than anything written on paper.

"Paper is only there if something goes wrong, then you need that. But not otherwise."