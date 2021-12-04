Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund as Jose Mourinho suffers Roma humiliation against Inter Milan

Robert Lewandowski scored twice, including a second-half penalty, to guide the German champions Bayern Munich to a crucial 3-2 victory at title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

The Pole opened his account in the ninth minute to level after Dortmund had taken an early lead through Julian Brandt, and then converted a controversial 77th-minute spot-kick to seal victory with his 16th goal of the campaign.

Kingsley Coman had put Bayern in front a minute before the break before Erling Haaland equalised for the hosts with a superbly curled effort in the 48th.

In an action-packed encounter, Dortmund coach Marco Rose was sent off with a second booking for dissent following the penalty decision.

Bayern, chasing a record-extending 10th league crown, move up to 34 points with this sixth straight league win over their rivals, leaving Dortmund in second place on 30. Bayer Leverkusen are in third place on 27.

"I think we deserved to win but I also understand the discussions over the two penalty situations," Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

Dortmund were fuming about the penalty decision in favour of Bayern after having been denied a VAR review in a penalty claim of their own earlier.

"It was a very tight game that was worthy of its reputation. We could have scored more in the first half," Nagelsmann said. "Dortmund did it well early in the second half but we found our rhythm again and had good control."

Elsewhere, Patrik Schick scored four times in 27 minutes as Bayer Leverkusen crushed Greuther Fuerth 7-1 to make it three wins in a row and climb into third place in the Bundesliga.

The 25-year-old Czech striker took his season tally to 12 league goals after scoring all of his four goals in a remarkable second-half performance, to stretch Leverkusen's unbeaten run to four consecutive league games and lift them to 27 points.

Serie A: Inter thrash Roma as Mourinho suffers reunion to forget

AS Roma collapsed to a 3-0 defeat at home to manager Jose Mourinho's former club Inter Milan on Saturday as the champions climbed to second in Serie A and inflicted a fourth defeat in six league games on the capital club.

Mourinho led Inter to an unprecedented treble in 2010 but his first meeting with them as an opposing coach ended with the second Serie A home defeat of his career in his 46th match -- the other coming against AC Milan in October.

The Portuguese pointed to his side's absentees, who included the suspended Tammy Abraham and Rick Karsdorp and injured captain Lorenzo Pellegrini, after a comprehensive defeat.

"Inter are stronger than us in normal circumstances, in these circumstances, they are much stronger," Mourinho told DAZN.

"Today between injuries and suspensions it was a very limited selection. Our attacking potential was practically zero, we had three chances and didn't score," Mourinho added.

"When you play with a new defensive system you can't concede goals like the first and third."

Elsewhere, Napoli surrendered the lead to lose 3-2 at home to Atalanta, dropping from first to third as the gap between the top four sides in Serie A was squeezed to four points.

Luciano Spallettis hosts recovered from a goal down and went in front early in the second half, only for the visiting Bergamo club to mount a comeback of their own and inflict a second league defeat of the season on the hosts.

The result saw Napoli, who had led the title race since week four, remain on 36 points, two behind new leaders AC Milan, one behind Inter Milan and two ahead of fourth-placed Atalanta.

Meanwhile, AC Milan climbed to the top of the Serie A table with a comfortable 2-0 win over bottom side Salernitana, thanks to early goals from Franck Kessie and Alexis Saelemaekers.

The Rossoneri dominated at San Siro to gain a victory that sent them provisionally into first place on 38 points, two clear of second-placed Napoli, who host Atalanta later in the day.

Milan's current points tally of 38 is their highest after 16 league games since 2003/04, when they won the title.

La Liga: Barcelona, Atletico beaten as Real win

Barcelona were stunned by Juanmi's late goal for Real Betis that secured a 1-0 win in LaLiga on Saturday and ended home coach Xavi Hernandez's honeymoon at the club as he suffered his first defeat since coming back to the Nou Camp three weeks ago.

It was Betis' first win at Barca in more than three years and took them up to third place with 30 points, six points behind leaders Real Madrid who play later on Saturday at Real Sociedad. Barcelona are languishing in seventh on 23 points.

With Barca's decisive Champions League match away to Bayern Munich coming up on Wednesday, Xavi rested three of his most important players - Gerard Pique, Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele - but the decision backfired.

Betis were dangerous on the counter-attack and Juanmi, who earlier had a goal disallowed by VAR for a close offside call, struck a clean finish past keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen after fine build-up play by Sergio Canales and this one did count.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid conceded a goal by Mallorca's Takefusa Kubo in added time in a shock 2-1 La Liga home defeat that will be remembered on the Mediterranean island for years.

In an electrifying match in the Spanish capital, Atletico went in front through a Matheus Cunha strike in the 68th minute.

However, with 10 minutes left and Atletico looking in control of the match, Mallorca equalised with a header from Argentine defender Franco Russo, who outjumped Mario Hermoso from a free-kick and finished with precision past Jan Oblak.

Eight of the 15 goals conceded by Atletico this season have come when they have been defending set-pieces.

As the clock ticked down in stoppage time substitute Kubo, on loan at Mallorca from Real Madrid, received a perfect through pass from Angel Rodriguez behind the defensive line and the 20-year-old Japan striker calmly slotted the ball under Oblak.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid travelled north to San Sebastian and left with a statement 2-0 win against Real Sociedad on Saturday to move eight points clear at the top of La Liga.

With Karim Benzema forced off after 17 minutes with a hamstring injury, it was once again Vinicius Jr who stood out by scoring his 10th goal of the season and driving the home side's defence crazy with his boldness and audacity.

Real's man of the hour, 21-year-old 'Vini' has been one of the standout players in Europe during this campaign and is two goals behind Benzema at the top of LaLigas scoring charts.

Luka Jovic, who replaced the injured Benzema, enjoyed his best game as a Real Madrid player, assisting Vinicius for the first goal and scoring the second with a diving header.

Ligue 1: Wijnaldum salvages draw for PSG

Georginio Wijnaldum came to the rescue with a last-gasp goal as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain salvaged a fortunate 1-1 draw at RC Lens on Saturday.

The Dutch midfielder headed home two minutes into stoppage time to cancel out Seko Fofana's second-half opener and put PSG on 42 points from 17 games.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, who once again looked severely short of ideas, lead second-placed Olympique de Marseille by 13 points after OM slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home against Stade Brestois earlier on Saturday.

Lens, who missed several chances to wrap it up before Wijnaldum's equaliser, stayed fifth on 27 points.

With Kylian Mbappe on the bench as Pochettino sought to rest the France forward, PSG had the first clear chance when Lionel Messi's curled shot struck the post in the 19th minute.

But it was Lens who dominated, with opportunities through Jonathan Clauss and Arnaud Kalimiuendo before the interval.

The hosts were rewarded in the 62nd minute when Keylor Navas's blunder allowed Fofana to score with a floating strike from just outside the box.

Seven minutes later, Pereira Da Costa's shot hit Navas's post before landing in the PSG keeper's arms as Lens continued to push.

Przemyslaw Frankowski tested Navas again at the end of a sharp counter-attack but PSG held out.

Florian Sotoca's attempt went just wide nine minutes from time and it proved to be Lens's last clear chance before Mbappe, who came on as a 70th-minute substitute, found Wijnaldum with a fine cross.

The Dutchman timed his jump to perfection to beat Jean-Louis Leca with a header that went into the top corner to give PSG their only satisfaction of the night.

On Sunday, Stade Rennais could move into second place, 11 points off the pace, if they beat bottom side St Etienne at Geoffroy Cuichard.

Fourth-placed Nice host Racing Strasbourg and could themselves go into second place if they win and Rennes do not.