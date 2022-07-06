Mauricio Pochettino is targeting a Premier League return after PSG sacking - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Mauricio Pochettino is targeting a Premier League return after his Paris Saint-Germain sacking.

Manchester United's flops have been hit by a 25 per cent pay cut after they failed to secure Champions League football.

Joan Laporta claims a number of clubs want Frenkie de Jong - but insists Barcelona have "no intention" of selling the Manchester United target.

Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future to be resolved quickly - before it turns into a full-blown saga.

THE ATHLETIC

Monaco are in talks with Leicester over a loan move for Boubakary Soumare.

Fulham have had a bid worth up to £10m accepted by Manchester United for attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira.

Everton have shown late interest in rivalling Nottingham Forest for the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis, Danny Rose and Adam Masina will miss Watford's Austria training camp with all four wanting a route out of the club.

THE TIMES

Juventus are seeking a £75m fee for Matthijs de Ligt as Chelsea aim to beat Bayern Munich to the signing of Thomas Tuchel's top central defensive target.

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Bayern Munich over a €10million deal for left-back Omar Richards.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United's interest in Bayern Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby is being frustrated by the German club's insistence they will not consider bids of less than £60m for the France international.

German club Mainz 05 have resisted calls from their own supporters to cancel a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United in protest over the fact the club is owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

The Peter Kenyon-fronted consortium that have been in talks to buy Everton have insisted their offer for the club remains on the table.

England's women's team will receive a bonus of £55,000 each if they win the European Championship this summer, it can be revealed.

Sir Elton John has said he is ready to "get my hands dirty" at Watford and take a more active role in the club again.

The umpires' manager accused of making a racist slur about Devon Malcolm has left the England & Wales Cricket Board.

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has launched an investigation into two first-division matches that finished with scorelines of 91-1 and 95-0, describing them as impractical results.

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid are the favourites with the bookies to be the next managerial destination for Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham new signing Richarlison has been given the No 9 shirt at the north London club.

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has agreed to move to Fulham in a £10m deal - an initial £8m with £2m in add-ons and a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Ajax have offered £28m for Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn after talks between Daniel Levy and Edwin van der Sar.

Fulham have agreed to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon on loan and the 22-year-old winger is now set to arrive in London on Tuesday to finalise the deal.

Andy Murray turned his hand to coaching at the All England Club on Tuesday morning, giving a lesson to an American financier who outbid the competition at an auction.

THE MIRROR

Police investigating death threats and racist abuse aimed at Kurt Zouma have come under fire for making no arrests after four months.

Memphis Depay failed to make the grade during his two-year spell at Manchester United but clearly showed enough talent in the eyes of former manager Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea want versatile Bayern Munich full-back Benjamin Pavard.

THE GUARDIAN

John Gosden has revealed Frankie Dettori will be aboard both Inspiral and Emily Upjohn in their next outings, with the post-Royal Ascot "sabbatical" between the trainer and jockey appearing to be over.

DAILY RECORD

Joe Aribo looks to be edging closer to a Rangers exit after Ibrox chiefs reportedly entered talks with Southampton over a move. The Premier League side have emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign him.

Out-of-favour Ben Davies looks to have been offered a surprise career lifeline at Liverpool this summer in pre-season amid speculation over a move to Celtic.

New Motherwell recruit Paul McGinn insists there's no point being bitter over his shock Hibs exit.

Celtic have warned top signing target Vinicius Souza they are not prepared to wait indefinitely for him to make up his mind over a move to Glasgow.