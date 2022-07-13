Ajax willing to sell Man Utd target Lisandro Martinez for £46m - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Ajax have accepted defeat in their bid to stop Lisandro Martinez, the Manchester United target, from leaving the club but want £46m.

Mike Dean says fans should be able to listen to referees and VARs debating decisions and thinks the change will come in the near future

Image: Lisandro Martinez in action for Ajax in the Champions League

Two reports of historical sexual abuse at Stoke City are being investigated by Staffordshire Police.

THE SUN

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean says he hopes he is "remembered by fans as an entertainer" after hanging up his whistle.

Crystal Palace have sent a depleted squad on their pre-season tour with a number of un-jabbed players denied entry into Singapore.

Wayne Rooney took less than five minutes to accept the chance to become head coach of DC United and friends say he is looking forward to taking on former Man Utd team-mate Phil Neville.

UEFA and Champions League clubs are pinning their hopes of a financial boost on the sale of rights to the US market, with a deal worth up to £1.7bn over six years being targeted.

Tyrell Malacia has warned England left-back Luke Shaw he is on a mission to take his Manchester United first-team spot in his first season at Old Trafford.

FIFA are keen to install cameras inside dressing rooms at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to show what goes on before and after games, as well as at half-time, although sound will always be muted.

Former Hibs star Stevie Mallan says he went a whole year without being paid during his time playing in Turkey with Yeni Malatyaspor and is grateful to be back in Britain after signing with League Two side Salford City.

DAILY STAR

Leeds United are closing on a deal to sign former Manchester United winger Juan Mata according to reports in Spain.

THE TELEGRAPH

A number of players face being forced into coronavirus quarantine upon arrival at this year's World Cup in Qatar over their refusal to get vaccinated against the disease.

DAILY MAIL

Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is in talks with Serie A club Monza as he could make a surprise transfer having previously sought a move to Spain.

Leicester City want to sign Chelsea's young defender Levi Colwill this summer but would like to offload Jannik Vestergaard before making their move.

Serge Gnabry is set to snub a number of Premier League suitors by signing a new contract with Bayern Munich.

Leeds United are ready to step up their interest in PSG's young forward Arnaud Kalimuendo, who had an impressive 2021-22 season on loan with Lens.

Aston Villa are losing patience with one of their brightest young talents, midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, and could sell him this summer over his refusal to sign a new deal which has been on the table for some time.

Wayne Rooney has ruled out the possibility of signing Luis Suarez for DC United and says he only wants to bring in players capable of being involved in every game.

LIV Golf rebels face the possibility of being barred from all four majors as early as 2023 amid an escalation in the sport's civil war.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is ready to battle for a World Championship heptathlon medal in Oregon after ditching her coach and finally having an injury-free run in training.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal have moved on from Houssem Aouar, but one of his Lyon team-mates is of interest this summer. The Gunners along with Newcastle and Roma are all chasing Lyon player Lucas Paqueta.

Image: Arsenal and Newcastle are interested in Lucas Paqueta, say reports

Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly planning to offload seven more players during the summer transfer window including Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay.

Tottenham have emerged as serious contenders to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla and hope the lure of the Premier League remains of interest to him after failed attempts to join Chelsea in the past.

DAILY EXPRESS

Barcelona are willing to include Memphis Depay or Sergino Dest in a deal to sign Chelsea target Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has admitted he would like a move to the Premier League after previously being linked with Arsenal, but it appears the most serious interest in him is coming from Spanish side Real Betis.

THE ATHLETIC

Burnley have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Netherlands U21 international Ian Maatsen on a season-long loan

SCOTTISH SUN

French wonderkid Edouard Michut is the latest name to be linked with a move to the Scottish Premiership. Celtic are interested.