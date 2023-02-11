Manchester City set to add Brazilian club EC Bahia to City Football Group portfolio - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's papers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester City will prove it's business as usual by completing a stunning deal to add Brazilian club EC Bahia to the City Football Group portfolio.

Leeds United could make a move to install Steven Gerrard as their new boss after a number of rejections.

Ilkay Gundogan has defended Erling Haaland and insisted that he is a good fit for Manchester City after Jamie Carragher suggested that the Norwegian forward may have "picked the wrong club" last week

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Some officials at Chelsea are resigned to Mason Mount not signing a new deal with the club.

THE GUARDIAN

History will be made on Sunday in the Arizona desert when Jason and Travis Kelce become the first ever brothers to compete against one another on the NFL's biggest stage

THE INDEPENDENT

Pep Guardiola has accused rival clubs of jealousy in pushing for Manchester City to be punished for breaching financial regulations.

Finn Russell ran the show as Scotland blitzed Wales 35-7 at Murrayfield to kick off a Six Nations campaign with back to back victories for the first time.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson believes that Liverpool selling Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich has been their most costly error this season.

THE SUN

A Southampton fan was kicked out of St Mary's by security after waving a giant P45 cut-out at Nathan Jones during the dismal defeat to Wolves.

Lewis O'Brien is hoping to quit Nottingham Forest and join a club in America's MLS.

Rangers are watching keeper Angus Gunn's problems at Norwich as they look for a new long-term No 1.

Potential new owners of Manchester United have been ordered to submit one-paragraph offers summarising their bids before the end of next week.

Manchester City's recent Premier League charges for alleged Financial Fair play breaches will take a long time to answer but if they are guilty the outcry for blood will be deafening, writes Karren Brady.

SUNDAY RECORD

Michael Beale has drawn up a list of keeper targets for Rangers but it might not signal the end for Allan McGregor at Ibrox.