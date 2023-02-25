Manchester City are hot on the heels of Brighton's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester City are hot on the heels of Brighton's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

Leeds United's sporting director Victor Orta burst into tears on Saturday afternoon as they won their first Premier League clash since November.

THE ATHLETIC

Avram Glazer is planning to attend Manchester United's Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The owner of League One club Forest Green Rovers, Dale Vince, insists Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS shouldn't be permitted to buy Manchester United.

Arthur Melo made his Liverpool injury return on Saturday to help his side's Under-21 team record a 7-1 win over Leicester City.

SUNDAY TIMES

The former president of Juventus Andrea Agnelli is continuing to fight for a European Super League despite being in football exile after resigning from the Italian giants because of financial irregularities at the Serie A club.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Olivier Giroud is open to a move back to the Premier League - at a London club.

Newcastle are considering a move for Bristol City youngster Alex Scott.

Mason Greenwood has held his first face-to-face meeting with Manchester United bosses since a rape charge against him was dropped.

Arsenal have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Celta Vigo youngster Gabri Veiga.

Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson is in line for a call-up to Gareth Southgate's full England squad.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Lionel Messi's close friend Sergio Aguero revealed that the World Cup winner may leave PSG this summer and return to Argentina.

Aaron Ramsey has insisted there is more to come from him in a Nice shirt but has remained tight-lipped about his future beyond the end of the season.

SCOTTISH SUN

Liam Fox has refused to discuss his Dundee United future after watching his side lose 4-0 to Ross County.

SUNDAY MAIL

Dedicated Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack gave supporters a feel-good update as he posed with a scarf from his hospital bed in America.