Adam Idah: Striker fails to turn up to Norwich pre-season on time amid Celtic transfer links

Norwich City striker Adam Idah will be disciplined after failing to turn up for the club’s flight for their pre-season camp in Austria on Sunday.

The Ireland international arrived alone later that same day, but was dropped for their game against Hoffenheim for not travelling with the team.

Sky Sports News understands that Idah is looking to leave Norwich this summer and is open to a return to Celtic, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

The Scottish champions want to sign the 23-year-old in this transfer window but had a £4m bid rejected by Norwich earlier this month.

New head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup wanted to assess Idah over pre-season before making any decision on his future.

It's believed Celtic plan to go back in for Idah, who scored nine goals in 19 games for the Hoops last season.

Clubs in Italy are also interested in the player.

Rodgers keen to sign Idah

Image: Adam Idah scored the winner as Celtic beat Rangers to retain the Scottish Cup

Speaking after Celtic's Scottish Cup final win in late May, Brendan Rodgers said: "He's been the real catalyst for us. I knew what I was getting, he's fast and dynamic and has strength.

"What he's shown since coming in is he is a goalscorer. Great headers, great movement in the box.

"He's been absolutely immense for us and he's clearly someone I would like to do something with."

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.