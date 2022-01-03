Transfer notebook: Man Utd's Ethan Laird set for Bournemouth loan after Swansea recall

Bournemouth have agreed a deal with Manchester United to take Ethan Laird on loan for the remainder of the season, reports Mark McAdam.

Laird is expected to undergo a medical with the Cherries within the next 48 hours. The 20-year-old defender spent the first half of the season on loan at Swansea where he made 21 appearances.

Laird's move is expected to be one of a number of changes at Swansea, with manager Russell Martin chasing Matt O'Riley as one of several targets from his former club MK Dons.

Image: Ethan Laird is close to joining Bournemouth on loan after being recalled from Swansea by Man Utd

Brighton's Ostigard set to join Bologna

Brighton defender Leo Ostigard is closing in on a move to Bologna in Italy, reports Elliot Cook.

According to Sky in Italy, Ostigard is due to undergo a medical with the Italian club on Monday afternoon. The Norwegian centre-back started the season on loan at Championship club Stoke but the Premier League side recalled him.

The Seagulls have recalled U23 defender Lars Dendoncker from his loan spell at St Johnstone.

Graham Potter's side are also expected to complete the signing of Poland starlet Kacper Koslowski this week.

Image: Leo Ostigard is closing in on a move to Bologna in Italy from Brighton

Hibs to clinch loan for Arsenal's Clarke

Hibernian are set to sign defender Harry Clarke on an initial loan deal from Arsenal, writes Sahil Jaidka.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Hibs' Premiership rivals Ross County before being recalled by the North London club.

He will now move to Easter Road and become Shaun Maloney's first signing - with the Hibs boss keen to further add to his squad in this window.

Clarke scored three goals and got two assists in his 17 appearances at Ross County.

Taylor to continue at Middlesbrough

Neil Taylor is set to re-sign with Middlesbrough for the rest of the season as Chris Wilder looks to bolster their push for promotion, writes Lyall Thomas.

Image: Neil Taylor is set to re-sign for Middlesbrough

The Wales left-back signed a short-term deal there last summer that runs until mid-January and has had interest from other clubs including Coventry.

But he is expected to stay at the Riverside and then re-assess his future again in the summer. The 32-year-old is keen to play abroad before the end of his career and has had interest from the Middle East and India.

Wales international Taylor is one of few players in English football with South Asian heritage. He told Sky Sports News in 2019 that he hopes to one-day see a superstar emerge from the region.

Boro are interested in a loan deal for Arsenal striker Folarin Bolagun to partner Aaron Connolly up-front and may also sign another position before the window is finished with.

Fleetwood's Matete could be on the move

Fleetwood midfielder Jay Matete could be on the move up the leagues this January, according to Keith Downie.

The 20-year-old is attracting interest from Premier League and Championship clubs, who are poised to make bids for the promising youngster.

