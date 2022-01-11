Transfer notebook: Lille refusing to sell Newcastle target Sven Botman, AC Milan turn to PSG's Abdou Diallo

AC Milan have turned their attention to Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Abdou Diallo, with Lille refusing to sell Newcastle target Sven Botman this month.

That is according to Sky in Italy, who report that Lille have rejected Newcastle's latest bid for the young Dutchman.

Milan's director of football Frederic Massara said over the weekend that "Botman is an excellent player, but I don't think Lille want to sell him. There are so many hypotheses on the table".

Therefore, Milan are trying for Diallo and PSG are said to be asking for £16.7m (€20m) - but Milan want to agree a loan with an option to buy, as they did with Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea last year.

Other names AC Milan are considering to try for on loan - if they cannot get Diallo - are Nathan Ake of Manchester City, Malang Sarr of Chelsea and Eric Bailly of Manchester United.

Image: Sven Botman is a target for AC Milan as well as Newcastle

Everton intend to keep Holgate

Everton intend to keep Mason Holgate amid loan interest from other clubs, report Alan Myers and Paul Gilmour.

Newcastle, Nice and Monaco have all inquired about a possible loan this month, and Trabzonspor also had a loan offer knocked back earlier in the window.

It is understood Holgate's preference is to stay in the Premier League should a move be sanctioned by Everton.

But Sky Sports News has been told Everton have no intention of letting Holgate go out on loan and he is considered a valuable part of the squad.

More to follow...

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.