Tanguy Ndombele: Lyon confirm loan signing of Tottenham midfielder

Lyon have announced the return of Tanguy Ndombele on a loan deal from Tottenham.

The 25-year-old midfielder - who became Spurs' record signing when he joined from the Ligue 1 club for £55m in July 2019 - will stay in France until the end of the season.

Lyon have paid a £1.2m loan fee and retain the option to make the deal permanent in the summer for a reported £54m.

Ndombele has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Antonio Conte's side this season, but has not featured since the 3-1 FA Cup third-round win over Morecambe on January 9.

Spurs' 46-word statement following Ndombele's departure

The brief release reads: "Tanguy Ndombele has joined Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais on loan until the end of the season.

"The central midfielder returns to the club from which he joined us in July, 2019.

"He has made 91 appearances for us in all competitions to date, scoring 10 goals."

