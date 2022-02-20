Jack Wilshere to earn £5,000 per week at Danish club AGF - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Jack Wilshere will not be the highest-paid player at his new Danish club AGF - his wages at his new club will be on £5,000 a week before bonuses.

Bournemouth's Championship game with Nottingham Forest on Friday night was postponed six hours after the stadium was declared unsafe - calling into question EFL processes.

Image: Jack Wilshere had been training at former club Arsenal where he made 198 appearances for the Gunners

Anthony Martial has suffered an injury setback just four games into his Sevilla loan from Manchester United.

Reece James is set to return to training this week in a huge boost for Chelsea ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

David Beckham's Inter Miami partner Jorge Mas has reportedly agreed to purchase Spanish second-tier side Real Zaragoza.

DAILY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo has Manchester United's blessing to leave Old Trafford in the summer, but the Portugal star is banking on them sticking to the word.

Jurgen Klopp insists there was no dressing room panic during Liverpool's win over Norwich City as he urged his team to continue doing what they were doing.

Image: Could Cristiano Ronaldo leave Man Utd this summer?

Thomas Muller believes Liverpool's Mohamed Salah deserved to be named in the recently announced FIFA FIFPro World XI.

DAILY MAIL

Burnley chairman Alan Pace has invited a fan suffering from Parkinson's to be his VIP guest at Turf Moor after the elderly supporter's newspaper advert asked for help to travel to home matches.

THE TIMES

Richard Kilty says he will not forgive CJ Ujah and he also has no intention of being part of the same relay team with someone who has now cost him his most prized possession - an Olympic silver medal.

THE GUARDIAN

The British Olympic Association wants a harsher ban imposed on Russia if it can be proved that its sporting system deliberately doped the 15-year-old skater Kamila Valieva.

LeBron James has spoken about the possibility of playing alongside his son and a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers as he contemplates the final stages of his career.

DAILY RECORD

Scott Brown has presented his case to St Mirren to become their new manager - but will face a stern challenge from Steven Naismith.