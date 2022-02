Jack Wilshere signs for Danish side Aarhus Gymnastikforening on short-term deal

Jack Wilshere has signed for Danish side Aarhus Gymnastikforening on a deal until the end of the season.

The former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder has been without a club since he was released by Bournemouth last summer upon the expiry of his deal.

The 30-year-old had been training with Arsenal and Italian side Como to maintain his fitness as he looked for a new club.

Aarhus are seventh in the Danish Superliga.

