Newcastle in "audacious" summer bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Newcastle could make an audacious summer bid to sign Brazil superstar Neymar, who is apparently unsettled at Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report in Spain.

The protestor who tied himself to a goalpost during Everton's clash with Newcastle says he received a hero's welcome in jail and would not hesitate to do it again.

Kylian Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamari is said to have demanded Real Madrid pay her son an eye-watering £125m signing-on fee to tempt him away from Paris Saint-Germain.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are set to take advantage of Chelsea's financial trouble by making a move for one of the London club's top targets - Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal have been told they will have to pay £67m if they want to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in the summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Image: Rodri is set for a new Man City contract

Todd Boehly is confident his consortium's proposed takeover of Chelsea can be completed in time for the club's next Premier League game against Brentford on April 2.

Manchester City are set to offer Rodri a contract extension but will be in the market for another central midfielder in the summer as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United next season even without Champions League football and hopes the appointment of a permanent manager will bring about an upturn in the club's fortunes.

Brentford will look to prioritise a right wing-back signing in the summer after missing out on Vanderson in January when he chose to join Monaco instead.

DAILY MAIL

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell is in line for a first England call-up in the wake of Trent Alexander-Arnold's hamstring injury and doubts over Reece James's availability.

The PCA has accused former Yorkshire chairman Robin Smith of putting the county's future in jeopardy and condemned his "appalling" attempts to block the ECB's proposed governance reforms at the club.

THE SUN

Image: Matty Cash is a reported target for Atletico Madrid

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash has emerged as a possible £40m target for reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona want Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham in any deal which sends Memphis Depay back to the Premier League.

Bernardo Silva has admitted his desire to return to Benfica could see him depart Manchester City in the next couple of years.

Ray Parlour says Arsenal should take a gamble on Brentford striker Ivan Toney as their long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Dani Alves has said close friend Lionel Messi is "lost and not happy" at Paris Saint-Germain and does not fit into the club's structure.

THE TIMES

Three of Roman Abramovich's closest aides left his Chelsea-based management firm, which looked after his personal life and travel, on the day Russia invaded Ukraine, records from Companies House have shown.