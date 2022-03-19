Conor Gallagher watched by Juventus and Inter Milan as he continues to impress for Crystal Palace - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Juventus and Inter Milan sent scouts to watch Conor Gallagher shine for Crystal Palace against Manchester City last week.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has reportedly struck a deal to join Barcelona on a free transfer this summer.

Antonio Rudiger is allegedly set to sign a four-year contract with Juventus.

Daniel Farke is on an emergency hit-list of bosses if Michael O'Neill leaves Stoke.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Juventus are targeting a massive swoop for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

Paul Pogba is back on Barcelona's radar as he prepares to exit Manchester United.

Image: Paul Pogba's Manchester United contract expires at the end of the season

SUNDAY TIMES

Aaron Ramsdale will not be fit enough to play for England in their upcoming games against Switzerland and Ivory Coast because of a hip injury.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

The government on Saturday led a chorus of condemnation over Manchester City's owner joining United Arab Emirates leaders in welcoming Syria president and Vladimir Putin ally Bashar al-Assad to their country.

Sir Dave Brailsford is lined up to join the England and Wales Cricket Board's high performance review panel being formed by Sir Andrew Strauss to advise on the restructuring of English cricket from 2023.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Gabriel Agbonlahor says Aston Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey could push for a spot in England's World Cup squad, if he keeps performing how he is.

Paul Merson has encouraged Declan Rice to switch West Ham for Manchester United this summer.

Image: Paul Merson thinks Declan Rice could be set for a big-money summer move

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of highly-rated Celtic teenager Ben Doak in a move likely to cost the Anfield club £150,000 in compensation.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is a big fan of Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen and a summer transfer could potentially be on the cards, reports in Italy claim.

Barcelona are interested in signing Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon and could offer two players in a potential swap deal, according to reports.

DAILY RECORD

Ambitious Newcastle have landed Dundee United's goalkeeping coach Tony Caig.

Defiant Lawrence Shankland insists he hasn't given up on reclaiming his Scotland place despite being relegated to the Belgian second tier.