Ousmane Dembele: Bayern Munich add Barcelona forward to list of summer transfer targets

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele has been added to Bayern Munich's list of transfer targets this summer.

The Bundesliga champions want to sign a new forward - someone who can make the difference in attack - and Sky Germany reported last week they are interested in Liverpool's Sadio Mane.

Sky Sports News has learned Dembele is another player of interest and first contact has already been made between the club and his representatives.

The 24-year-old France international is free to speak to foreign clubs with his Barcelona contract expiring at the end of next month, and Bayern have been admirers since his days at Borussia Dortmund.

He fits the bill as someone dangerous in one-v-one situations and can create goals from the wing, having been labelled the 'assist king' in the Spanish press this season.

Barca have been discussing a new deal for Dembele but Sky Sports News has been told the club are currently struggling to make him a competitive offer.

Image: Barca have been discussing a new deal for Dembele but are struggling to make a competitive offer

The Catalan giants have asked him to wait until the end of the season so they can structure a better one, but that is also when the player is expected to make a decision on his future and Bayern's interest could be decisive.

It is understood Bayern believe he can become one of the world's best players back in Germany and want to prove that a player can win the Ballon d'Or while with the club, for which Dembele would be given a bonus clause in his contract.

Bayern would also have more available funds to include in the deal, given Dembele would require no transfer fee, whereas Mane remains under contract for another year at Liverpool and his current club are trying to sign him to a new long-term deal.

Mane said this week he remains "happy" at the club, while preparing for the FA Cup final against Chelsea, before two final Premier League games that will decide the title, and then the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Bayern have also been following Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix, Sky Sports News understands, but he would command a significant fee with four years left on his deal in the Spanish capital.

Image: Romelu Lukaku's agent said the Chelsea striker wants talks over his future at the club

Romelu Lukaku has distanced himself from his agent's claim that the striker wants to hold talks with Chelsea this summer over his future at the club.

Lukaku joined Chelsea in a club-record £97.5m transfer from Inter Milan at the start of the season but has struggled to justify his hefty price tag.

The 29-year-old has been hampered by illness, injury and a lack of form, leading to him scoring just 15 goals in 42 games across all competitions for the Blues this season.

Lukaku gave a controversial interview to Sky in Italy in December, in which he questioned Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel's tactics and raised the prospect of returning to Inter.

Since then, the striker has often found himself on the bench, with Tuchel preferring Kai Havertz as his No 9, although Lukaku has found form in the past week by scoring three goals in the Blues' last two games.

