Man City transfer news: Leila Ouahabi joins on two-year deal from Barcelona

Manchester City Women have signed Barcelona and Spain defender Leila Ouahabi on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old will officially join the club on July 1, subject to international clearance.

Ouahabi has been a driving force behind success for Barcelona and Spain. She joined the Catalan club in 2016, winning five Primera Division titles, seven Copa de la Reinas, two Supercopa Femeninas, three Copa Catalunyas and one Women's Champions League after Barcelona beat Chelsea in 2021.

Making her senior international debut for Spain in February 2016, she helped them win the Algarve Cup the following year - scoring the winning goal against Canada. Ouahabi also was also part of a historic Spanish Women's World Cup team in 2019, where they progressed past the group stages for the first time before losing to USA in the round of 16.

Speaking about her move to Manchester, Ouahabi said: "I am very happy. I was looking forward to this moment and I am really happy now it is all done.

"Manchester City have always been a team that caught my eye. I like their style of football so much and the DNA of the Club is very exciting.

Image: Ouahabi enjoyed years of success at Barcelona

"This is going to be a completely different experience for me, and I'm really looking forward to it. I want to continue enjoying my football and City are a strong club.

''Both personally and professionally, I think I will grow and develop here.

"I also want to keep winning trophies. I like winning and being competitive, and I am coming here to win trophies for City."

Head coach Gareth Taylor added: "Leila is a player who has become accustomed to success throughout her career, and we're thrilled that she has joined us in a bid to continue that here in England.

Image: Ouahabi with City head coach Gareth Taylor

"She has a vast amount of experience in high-pressured situations and will give everything she has to win, which matches our own ethos perfectly.

"She is a player who we have admired for a long time given her standing in the game and to finally have secured her signature is incredibly exciting.

"We're very much looking forward to seeing her make her mark on the English game."

There have been a number of outgoings at Man City this summer, with Lucy Bronze, Georgia Stanway, Caroline Weir and Jill Scott leaving the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Deyna Castellanos is excited to play for Manchester City in the WSL after joining on a three-year deal from Atletico Madrid, and believes she will become a better player at the club

Ouahabi follows Deyna Castellanos to the Academy Stadium. The striker signed a three-year deal with City last week after arriving from Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old - who will wear the No 10 shirt - will officially move to the Women's Super League club on July 1 once her contract with the Spanish club expires.

Castellanos scored 23 goals in 58 appearances during a two-and-a-half season stint with Atletico, where she won the 2021 Spanish Super Cup.

She told Sky Sports News: "It feels great to be part of this team. I'm very excited to start the league and pre-season, and train with my team-mates and the coaching staff. I'm excited to have a new chapter in my life and in my career."