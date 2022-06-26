Robert Lewandowski: Bayern Munich want £52m from Barcelona if they are to sell forward

Bayern Munich want at least €60m (£52m) if they are to sell Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.

Earlier this week, Barcelona made a €40m (£34.4m) offer but Bayern insisted the striker was not for sale, even though he has only a year left on his contract.

Last month, Sky in Germany reported the 33-year-old had told Bayern he would not extend his contract beyond the end of the 2022/23 season.

Lewandowski has told the Bundesliga club he is looking for a new challenge and there is little in the way of financial motive in his decision not to extend his stay.

Sky in Germany added that Lewandowski would like to move to Barcelona this summer rather than wait to become a free agent.

Oliver Kahn, Bayern Munich's chief executive, told Amazon Prime in April that the Poland international would not be leaving the Allianz Arena this summer.

"We would be stupid to sell a player who scores 30 to 40 goals per season," the former Bayern and Germany goalkeeper said. "He has a contract until June 2023 and we'll definitely have him with us for another season."

Lewandowski has been with the German champions since 2014 and has scored 344 goals for the club in all competitions.

He has helped Bayern to eight Bundesliga titles in the last eight seasons, as well as three German cups, and has just been crowned the league's top scorer for the fifth season in a row.

Lewandowski has spent the majority of his career in Germany after joining Borussia Dortmund from Lech Poznan in 2010.

'Xavi desperately wants a world-class striker'

Image: Barcelona boss Xavi is said to want a world-class striker this summer

Sky in Germany reporter Marc Behrenbeck:

"We did a lot of research and what we know is that Barcelona are highly interested in Lewandowski.

"Barca want him, Lewandowski is open for Barcelona. It was always a dream for him to play in Spain - either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

"There have been talks. Xavi desperately wants a world-class striker who can guarantee 30 or more goals a season. A two or three-year contract is in the making with a salary of about €35 to €40m (£30m to £34m) a year.

"Barcelona are not able to pay high fees but high salaries."

Mane in, Lewandowski out?

Could Lewandowski eventually get his wish following Sadio Mane's arrival from Liverpool?

Sky in Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg speaking earlier this week:

"There was an exclusive meeting between Lewandowski, Salihamidzic and the player's agent Pini Zahavi last Wednesday in Mallorca as it was important for Salihamidzic to speak with them personally far away from the media here in Germany and he heard about his situation.

"The situation is unchanged - Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich. He wants to join Barcelona. The position of the Bayern bosses is still clear - they don't want to let him go.

"He's too important for the squad and for Nagelsmann. With Lewandowski, you have a guarantee of 30 or 40 goals. His comments were not good for the team or for his manager, but the player is very important. He could leave the club as a free agent in 2023 so maybe if they are offered between €50m to €60m, they may not be able to say no anymore.

"The window is open and it's a period of poker right now between all parties involved."

Lewandowski has a contract until 2023 and we expect to see him on the first day of pre-season. The situation hasn't changed. Robert has a contract with us for another year and we're happy when he joins us for the first day of training.

