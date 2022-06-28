Paris Saint-Germain have informed Neymar that he is not wanted at the club - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Paris Saint-Germain have informed Neymar he is not wanted at the club ahead of the forthcoming season.

An agreement between Manchester United and Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong is '90 per cent' complete with just the finer details of the deal left to finalise.

Chelsea are considering a stunning triple swoop from title rivals Manchester City, with the Blues adding Oleksandr Zinchenko to their transfer wishlist.

Negotiations between Tottenham and Everton over a potential deal for Richarlison are progressing well and moving in a 'positive light' despite Chelsea's intervention.

Police are hunting intruders said to have stolen more than £2.5m worth of valuables from Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti's Ibiza holiday home.

Real Madrid have identified England midfielder Jude Bellingham as their priority target for next summer.

In another brave show of defiance from Ukraine, the top flight is pressing on with plans to run a 16-team competition, starting in under eight weeks and it has appealed to European clubs for support.

DAILY MIRROR

Brighton's Zak Sturge has attracted interest from multiple clubs across the Premier League and Bundesliga ahead of an expected summer switch.

Mauricio Pochettino's exit from Paris Saint-Germain has been held up over the terms of his pay-off from the Ligue 1 club. The two parties are close to an agreement with the club offering a package that totals £12.8m (€15m).

Laurence Bassini is pushing to finalise his bid to take control at Birmingham this week and is considering installing John Eustace as boss.

THE SUN

Gabriel Jesus hugged Edu as he arrived at Arsenal to undergo his medical before completing a £45m transfer from Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag has reinstated Sir Alex Ferguson's 9am starts during pre-season as he looks to lay down the law early on in his reign.

Chelsea are reportedly targeting a move for Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar.

Fulham's deal for Joao Palhinha has been delayed by an agent commission dispute.

Chelsea have reportedly been told that Declan Rice is not for sale with West Ham sticking with their whopping £150m asking price of the England midfielder.

THE TIMES

Manchester United look set to complete the signing of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and will then turn their attention to the Ajax defender Lisandro Martínez as they step up their attempts to add new faces to Erik ten Hag's squad.

A European-based golfer is appealing against his £100,000 fine and suspension from the DP World Tour as the game's bitter power struggle continues. The player, who appeared in the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event at Centurion Club last month, is prepared to take his case as far as it takes after receiving legal advice.

THE TELEGRAPH

Tottenham are offering Steven Bergwijn as a key part of the proposed deal with Everton for Richarlison, with an additional balance of around £20m to the Merseyside club.

Jamie George has backed a "hurt" Billy Vunipola to unleash his bottled-up frustration upon Australia on Saturday now the Saracens No 8 is back in the England set-up.

Fears of a Covid outbreak among the leading men's players at Wimbledon are mounting after one of the tournament's favourites, Matteo Berrettini, became the second former finalist to withdraw.

THE ATHLETIC

Burnley are close to completing the signings of Manchester City defensive duo CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Newcastle United have been granted planning permission to upgrade their Benton training ground this summer.

The FA is not planning to follow rugby union in changing their concussion laws.

SCOTTISH SUN

French and German clubs are ready to move for unsettled Celtic defender Christopher Jullien.

Charlie Adam is keeping his coaching badges up to date as part of his continual personal development by working with David Moyes at West Ham in pre-season.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers striker Rory Wilson has checked into Ross Hall Hospital to undergo his Aston Villa medical.