Manchester United are weighing up a £45m move for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are weighing up a £45m move for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha.

The long-running saga of Manchester United's summer pursuit of Frenkie de Jong may have hit its final snag, with a report in Holland claiming the club's offer to Barcelona has expired.

Hector Bellerin has requested that Arsenal terminate his £110,00-a-week contract at the club as he enters the final 12 months of his deal.

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to loan out Hannibal Mejbri to a Championship club on a season-long deal, with Birmingham City leading the race to get the Tunisian teen.

DAILY STAR

Everton are ready to ramp up their efforts to sign Billy Gilmour as Chelsea look to make another bid for Anthony Gordon before the end of the transfer window.

Manchester United's humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford came in the wake of a huge dressing room bust-up, it has been reported.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United's players have sent an SOS to the club's hierarchy to make the signings they need to recover from their disastrous start to the season.

Chelsea have made a £45m approach for Anthony Gordon. Though his club Everton do not want to sell the prize asset they have developed through the academy, there is an awareness he now wants to leave.

Hollywood star Will Ferrell helped to convince Gareth Bale that a spell in MLS with Los Angeles would not be Stranger than Fiction.

Jurgen Klopp has escalated his war of words with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin after being told to stop complaining about the increasingly demanding workload on top-level footballers.

THE TIMES

Erik ten Hag has shifted his stance on Cristiano Ronaldo's request to exit Manchester United and is open to selling the Portugal international in the transfer window.

Chelsea will wait for the findings of a new independent panel before deciding whether to lodge a formal complaint about the referee Anthony Taylor.

Chelsea are ready to increase their offer for Anthony Gordon as Everton's stance that the winger is not for sale comes under severe test.

Image: Everton forward Anthony Gordon is wanted by Chelsea

The Scottish Professional Football League has been challenged to raise the amount of money it generates for clubs to £50m a year from the present level of £28.4m. The target is to reach the new sum by 2029.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are close to winning the race to sign Internazionale's highly-rated midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Crystal Palace are among the Premier League clubs pursuing the Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo but will probably need to stump up at least £15m to secure a deal before the end of this transfer window.

THE SUN

Manchester United are battling Chelsea to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Image: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang interests Chelsea

Watford players "openly celebrated" Emmanuel Dennis' departure to Nottingham Forest, according to reports.

Brazilian star Joao Gomes has revealed Liverpool would be his dream Premier League move.

Marcos Alonso has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, according to reports.

THE ATHLETIC

Tottenham have appointed Leonardo Gabbanini - one of the key men in the Pozzo scouting network - as the club's new chief scout.

Former football agent and Doncaster Rovers talent identification manager Graham Younger is one of the new faces behind the scenes at Watford having taken up a role in the club's recruitment team.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Rangers and Aberdeen star Ricky Foster has completed a move to the United States.

Former Rangers flop Umar Sadiq is poised for a sensational £30m move to Villarreal - after shining against Real Madrid.

DAILY RECORD

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is facing a big call over his future as the Premier League club attempt to offload the England cap amid links with Celtic.