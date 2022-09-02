Billy Gilmour signs for Brighton in £10m deal from Chelsea

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has completed a £10m move from Chelsea to Brighton on Deadline Day.

The 21-year-old, who has 15 caps for his country, signs a four-year deal, and could make his debut for his new club against Leicester live on Super Sunday.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Leicester City Sunday 4th September 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Gilmour moved to England from Rangers as a teenager in 2017, and he made his Premier League debut as an 18-year-old in August 2019, before going on to feature 10 more times for the club in his first season with the senior side and being named as Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year.

Image: Billy Gilmour was named man of the match when Scotland faced England at Euro 2020

Just 260 minutes of league action in 2020/21 would then see him loaned to Norwich last season, where he made 21 starts but was unable to help the Canaries avoid relegation to the Championship.

He has enjoyed more prominence on the international stage, featuring in eight of Scotland's qualifying games in their ultimately unsuccessful campaign to reach the Qatar World Cup, but was named Man of the Match in Scotland's draw with England during Euro 2020 last year.

