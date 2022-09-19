Man Utd ready to make move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in January - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are ready to make a January move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who was linked with Newcastle over the summer, and is also being tracked by Bayern Munich.

Image: Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos

Barcelona are plotting a rare raid on Real Madrid as they will look to sign forward Marco Asensio when his contract expires at the end of the season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Leicester City's board are considering Brendan Rodgers' future at the club but compensation for him and a potential replacement could be an issue as they are also under pressure to reduce their cost base due to FFP regulations.

The CIES Football Observatory claims Manchester United have overspent by £209m on players since July 2012, ranking ahead of Juventus and PSG as the worst culprits in the transfer market.

The World Anti-Doping Agency is set to ban controversial high-strength painkiller tramadol following a series of harrowing stories about its addictive tendencies.

THE TIMES

Premier League clubs will insist on FA Cup third and fourth round replays being scrapped as part of plans to increase financial support flowing down to the lower levels of English football.

Captain Luke Donald is plotting narrowed fairways and long rough for next year's Ryder Cup in Italy to try and negate the United States' big-hitters.

DAILY STAR

Paul Pogba has revealed he was held at gunpoint by two men who demanded £11m from him in a July incident which has now seen five suspects detained, including his brother Mathias.

Mike Tyson has revealed an ongoing battle with nerve issue sciatica after recent concerns over footage which emerged of him being forced to use a wheelchair, and also causes him to be unable to talk.

THE GUARDIAN

Russia has urged UEFA to ban the manager of Ukraine, Oleksandr Petrakov, for not remaining politically impartial after he said he would like to fight Vladimir Putin's invading forces.

DAILY EXPRESS

Kylian Mbappe has forced the French Football Federation into an embarrassing climbdown in their dispute over image rights, with his failure to appear at a photo-shoot followed hours later by the FFF saying work was ongoing over a new agreement.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool will make a further move for Real Madrid's young star Fede Valverde, potentially in January according to reports in Spain.

Brazilian wonderkid Joao Gomes says he has the "greatest desire" to play for Liverpool as rumours continue to swirl about the midfielder leaving Flamengo for the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford is "hopeful" he will be back to full fitness in time for Manchester United's derby clash with City on October 2.

Image: Erik ten Hag embraces Marcus Rashford as he's substituted

Bruno Guimaraes has paid tribute to Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, claiming he has turned "water into wine" since his arrival at St James' Park.

Udinese midfielder Tolgay Arslan's house was robbed of £10,000 worth of items while he was scoring for his side in their Serie A win over Inter Milan.

Nyck de Vries has confirmed holding talks with Red Bull chief Helmut Marko over his future in F1.

DAILY RECORD

Maccabi Tel Aviv owner Mitchell Goldhar has confessed young star Oscar Gloukh, a reported Celtic target, could be on his way out of the club in January after talks with the player's camp.

Celtic loanee Vassilis Barkas has revealed he is loving life at FC Utrecht after getting a chance to reignite his international career with a recall to the Greece squad.