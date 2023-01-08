Daizen Maeda: Southampton monitoring Celtic forward as Nathan Jones looks to bolster attacking options

Southampton are monitoring Celtic forward Daizen Maeda as Nathan Jones looks to bolster his attacking options in January.

Saints manager Jones said after Saturday's FA Cup third-round victory over Crystal Palace that he is looking to bring "three or four" new players to St Mary's before the window closes at the end of the month.

Japan international Maeda scored against Croatia in the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar and has returned to Celtic in fine form - scoring the opener in the 2-2 Old Firm draw at Ibrox last week.

The 25-year-old joined the Scottish Premiership champions from Yokohama on a permanent basis last summer and has scored 14 goals in 49 appearances.

Southampton have been successful in the past when buying from Celtic with the likes of Fraser Forster, Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama and Stuart Armstrong all going on to become key players on the south coast.

Sky Sports News understands the club have also had a £15m bid rejected for Lorient striker Terem Moffi, with the French side valuing their player at around £25m.

The Nigeria international has scored 10 league goals in 15 starts this season and has entered the final 18 months of his contract.

Southampton are also interested in Dundee United youngster Rory MacLeod as one for the future and have sent a scout to Tannadice to watch the 16-year-old face Rangers on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Newcastle are also keen on the forward.

Southampton, who have already signed Croatia international Mislav Orsic, could be set for a busy transfer window as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Jones' side are currently bottom of the table having lost each of his first four top-flight matches in charge.

