Dele Alli: Besiktas want to send midfielder back to Everton but return unlikely during January transfer window

Besiktas want to cancel Dele Alli's loan deal and send him back to Everton.

The former England midfielder has failed to make an impact at the Turkish club following his move in the summer having scored one goal in just seven appearances.

However, there is no early break clause in the deal and Everton will want full payment of the loan fee - thought to be around £1m - as well as the agreed amount of contribution of the player's wages.

Because of that, it is highly unlikely the 26-year-old former Tottenham player will return to England during the January transfer window.

Alli joined Everton from Spurs in February 2022 for a fee potentially worth up to £40m, but he struggled to perform for the Merseyside club and left for Turkey just six months later.

He has since failed to reproduce the form that saw him earn 37 England caps - the last of which was in 2017 - and was loudly booed by Besiktas supporters last month when he was substituted after 30 minutes in a cup tie against second-tier side Sanliurfaspor.

Speaking in November, Besiktas head coach Senol Gunes admitted Alli was performing "below expectations".

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window opened on Sunday January 1, 2023 and closes at 11pm on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.