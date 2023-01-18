West Ham in advanced talks to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa | Everton defeat could be final straw for David Moyes

West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Aston Villa striker Danny Ings.

Sky Sports News has been told discussions are over a permanent deal for the 30-year-old, who has scored six goals in 18 Premier League games this season.

Ings joined Villa from Southampton in the summer of 2021 and has made 52 appearances for the West Midlands club.

West Ham have been in the market to sign a striker during the January transfer window and had an offer worth £25m for Lorient forward Terem Moffi rejected last week.

One source has told Sky Sports News Lorient would accept the bid, but the player is undecided about whether to join.

Everton defeat could be final straw for Moyes

Image: West Ham manager David Moyes is under pressure with his side struggling in the Premier League relegation zone

Meanwhile, West Ham will consider changing their manager if they lose at home to Everton on Saturday.

Current boss David Moyes is under pressure with his side having picked up just one point from their past seven league games.

While it is acknowledged Moyes has done a good job, much more was expected after West Ham spent £160m in last summer's transfer window.

They are currently 18th and only goal difference is keeping them off the bottom of the table.

In the past two seasons, West Ham have finished seventh and sixth under Moyes.

