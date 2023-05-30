Neymar only wants to join Manchester United - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Neymar wants to join Manchester United this summer and is reportedly refusing to leave Paris Saint-Germain for any other club.

Fulham are working on a £2m deal for Romanian teenage sensation Andrei Borza.

Leeds United players want Sam Allardyce to stay at Elland Road, but the club's potential US owners have their eyes on Steven Gerrard.

Holland international Quincy Promes has been accused of smuggling £65m worth of cocaine.

DAILY MIRROR

Emile Smith Rowe has been assured that he has a long-term future at Arsenal despite uncertainty surrounding his future after a difficult campaign.

Liverpool's summer transfer plans have received a boost after one of Jurgen Klopp's targets - Benjamin Pavard - told Bayern Munich he wants to leave the club.

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to remember the good times with Naby Keita but admitted that his injury problems were likely to alter the lasting perception of the midfielder.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been part of a winning machine for six years - and now the Liverpool midfielder is ready for a new challenge but has not lost any of his ambition to win even more trophies.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are set to decide the future of Mason Greenwood after planning talks with key figures at the club, including the women's team.

Premier League new boys Luton Town are considering an ambitious swoop for former loanee Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall following Leicester's gut-wrenching relegation to the Championship.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United's No 1 priority this summer is to acquire an elite striker to spearhead their attack next season.

Liverpool have reportedly opened transfer negotiations with Ligue 1 side Nice over a potential deal for talented midfielder Khephren Thuram.

DAILY RECORD

Jack Butland has held talks with Rangers as Michael Beale looks to make it signing number three for the upcoming season.