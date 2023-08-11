Harry Kane: Tottenham striker flies to Germany for medical ahead of potential move to Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has landed in Germany to complete his £100m move to Bayern Munich.

The Tottenham captain was informed at around 3pm that the transfer had been agreed and he could travel to Munich for his medical. Kane's flight took off at 4.50pm UK time and landed at 6.10pm UK time at Oberpfaffenhofen airport just outside Munich.

Timeline: How Kane saga unfolded on Friday 7am – Kane driven to Stansted airport when he was told to turn back as the deal had not been agreed and Bayern did not want him to fly yet.

7.30am - Kane was hearing that Tottenham were trying to make last-minute changes to the deal with Bayern. He was driven to a family home near the airport to wait from the all-clear call from Bayern.

10.40am - Things were looking more positive and it was looking like he would definitely be flying to Germany on Friday.

12pm - Kane was still at the family home. He was not going to fly until he had the all-clear from Bayern.

2.50pm – He was told by Bayern that everything had been agreed and minutes later he set off for the airport again. On the way to the airport he was stuck in traffic and his flight time was delayed.

4.50pm – Kane’s flight departed for Munich.

6.10pm - Kane lands in Munich.

The deal between Tottenham and Bayern Munich for Kane will comprise an initial £86m fee, with add-ons taking the price close to £100m - which is a Bayern and Bundesliga record fee.

After Kane was told that a deal had been agreed between the clubs on Thursday, he decided to accept Bayern's offer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge explains the timeline of Kane's move to Bayern on Friday

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel described the bid to sign Kane as the club's "highest priority" on Friday.

"We are trying to get the captain of the English national team out of England, out of the Premier League," Tuchel added. "That says it all. It is a huge deal that we are working on, a huge signature that we are working on, but we are still in the process."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou says he is preparing for life at the cub without Kane with his move to Bayern Munich 'imminent'

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou also confirmed Kane's transfer was "imminent" in his press conference on Friday.

"I had a conversation with Harry the first day I arrived, he was up front and honest and I was the same," continued Postecoglou.

"You kind of get an indication that he had kind of made up his mind that if the clubs agreed a deal, he would go.

"It's only fair that on a day like today our supporters do have a sense of mourning and loss, as despite the lack of success at the club, he's been a hero to them."

Spotify Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Watch Bayern Munich live on Sky Sports!

Tottenham will start the new Premier League season on Saturday at Brentford.

Bayern kick off their season with a German Super Cup clash against RB Leipzig on Saturday, kick-off 7.45pm live on Sky Sports Football.

The German champions then start the defence of their Bundesliga title away at Werder Bremen, live on Sky Sports Action on August 18 - kick-off 7.30pm.

Bayern then face a home fixture against Augsburg, live on Sky Sports Football on August 27, kick-off 4.30pm.

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp on the Essential Football Podcast:

"I feel sorry for Ange Postecoglou because he is the person that's trying to get his team prepared for the start of the season. And you know, we're hours away from the start of the season and his star player is going to be leaving. I mean, this could have been done a couple of months ago, a month ago, to give him the best opportunity.

"It doesn't really feel that whoever's making these decisions - Daniel Levy - is thinking what's best for the team. A new manager in the door, you want to give him everything at his disposal to make sure that he's got a great chance of pushing, trying to get back into that top four.

"Yes, you might have got a little bit more money out of the deal, but that doesn't necessarily make it right for the team.

"As for Kane, I think in this country we underestimate how big Bayern Munich is. It's a superpower. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world. He will get treated like a king there. I see exactly why he is going there.

"He'll be having a chance to win the Champions League. A huge club, a huge opportunity for him to go and win some silverware. I think it shows you the ambition that he's got.

"It's a huge loss for the Spurs fans, you feel sorry for them that their hero is going to be leaving a day before the season starts. Harry Kane is irreplaceable."

'Kane is moving to Bayern to win the treble'

Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg:

"We are all waiting for Harry Kane now in the Bundesliga! Everything was prepared for him landing this morning but the private flight was cancelled.

"We expect him to arrive this afternoon, this is the wish from the club as he could pass his medical today in order to play against RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup against RB Leipzig, live on Sky Sports.

"I haven't had the permission of the Bayern sources to report about a complete, 100-per-cent done deal because small details have to be clarified. It's very unclear as to why he is not on the plane as planned and scheduled.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg discusses whether Kane could make his Bayern Munich debut in Saturday's German Super Cup if the final details of the transfer are confirmed on Friday

"Bayern is very well prepared for the arrivals for superstars. He would be picked up at the private airport in Munich with a red car, a very specific red car which picks up all players from the private airport. Then they would travel for 30 minutes into the city centre to a specific hospital where he could pass the first part of his medical. Bayern Munich is 100 per cent prepared for the medical.

"Kane was so motivated and is pushing to start for Bayern Munich at the Super Cup final. If he doesn't play against RB Leipzig on Saturday, then he will play at the start of the Bundesliga on Friday against Werder Bremen. This is the target for all parties involved.

"It's difficult to describe this transfer in words. It's not just a transfer. It's getting Harry Kane, the superstar of the Premier League, the captain of the Three Lions, it would be a massive statement transfer for Bayern Munich, Germany and the Bundesliga.

"The mission for Kane is to win the Champions League with Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel, not the Bundesliga. The ambition is to win the treble and Kane is a treble transfer."

Bayern chief: Kane signing is something special

Image: Kane is bringing his Spurs career to an end

Bayern Munich executive board member Andreas Jung speaking exclusively to Sky Sports:

"I think it is the financial evolution of football. For us, it is the first time that we pay on that level for a player but we know that other teams who have investors, for them it is not a big issue to have a player for €100m. For us, it is something special.

"On the other hand, it shows that we are competitive with the others. We will have a team that, in every competition that we play, has the chance, the opportunity, to win that competition. Therefore, I think it is a good signing. A player like Harry Kane will, for sure, help us, in combination with the other players.

"So, everyone is now looking forward to when he is allowed to play.

"I think he is a top player. He scored the most goals at the 2018 World Cup and is every year a top scorer in England so there is no discussion about him as a football player."

Bayern poised to sign England captain

Bayern are willing to pay Tottenham £86m up front for Kane, with add-ons taking the deal close to £100m - a record for the club.

Kane has one year left on his contract and, with no indication he will renew his deal, Spurs felt agreeing a move was the best worst-case scenario.

Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 13th August 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Tottenham's season-opening Premier League game is at Brentford on Sunday August 13, live on Sky Sports.

Kane scored 30 Premier League goals last season in a disappointing campaign for Spurs as they finished eighth to miss out on European football, while they remain without a trophy since 2008.

Image: Kane (centre) is set to play under Bayern boss Tuchel (right), with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy willing to sell the striker

Kane scored 280 goals in 435 appearances at Spurs, having scored his first in December 2011.

With 213 goals in 320 Premier League games, he is currently 48 goals off breaking Alan Shearer's record as the highest scorer in Premier League history.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

What to watch on Sky Sports this week Enjoy live action from the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and more Burnley vs Man City – August 11 – LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Coventry vs Middlesbrough – August 12 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Newcastle vs Aston Villa – August 12 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Aberdeen vs Celtic – August 13 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Brentford vs Tottenham – August 13 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Chelsea vs Liverpool – August 13 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

The Hundred – August 1 to 27 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Women's Open – August 10 to 13 – LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

FedEx St Jude Championship – August 10 to 13 – LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"Tottenham can't turn this money down with one year left on his contract when they think he is going to walk for free at the end of it.

"Yes he's 30 years of age but I don't really pay attention to any of that. The way he plays, I think he can play until 35, 36 easily. He doesn't rely on pace, his brain is as good as anybody's.

"I'm still shocked here today and I don't know why Manchester United didn't buy him. If they had, they would have got a good four or five years out of him and they would have won the Premier League.

"You have got no choice - surely they can't let him go for nothing next season. Whoever you are and in this day and age - and I know there's a lot of money in the Premier League - but you'd be mad to.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Paul Merson says he was shocked Manchester United didn't sign Kane and believes if they did, the team 'would have won the Premier League'

"Will this Tottenham team get in the top four next season? I'd be shocked. So it's not like you're keeping him and definitely getting in the top four, so whatever we lose by selling him, you're making it back in the Champions League. That isn't going to be the case.

"Kane scored 30 goals last season and Spurs finished nowhere near. You feel sorry for Ange Postecoglou but you're talking about a team who might get in the top four if he stays, to a team who doesn't get in the top half if he leaves. They won't even get in the top half! They're 100 per cent a bottom half team if he leaves.

"Who is going to get the goals? They finished eighth last season. I like James Maddison, he's a good player, but Leicester got relegated."

Image: Kane's impressive creativity stats for Tottenham in the 2022/23 Premier League season

Bayern Munich want bargains but they do not need bargains. The 33-time champions of Germany, the last 11 of those titles coming consecutively, need the best man available. In Kane, Bayern can have confidence that they have identified him.

It is why they are prepared to break the Bundesliga transfer record to bring the England captain to Bavaria. Even as he turns 30, the hope is that Kane can make the difference in the short term and help Bayern to win the Champions League that they so crave.

Perhaps it feels perverse to suggest it given that Bayern were the top scorers in the Bundesliga yet again last season with 92 goals, but a striker is required...

How much sense does a move to Bayern Munich make? Sky Sports feature writer Adam Bate explains...

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.