Manchester United transfers: Benjamin Pavard will 'fight as hard as possible' for move from Bayern Munich to Old Trafford

Benjamin Pavard will "fight as hard as possible" for move to Manchester United from Bayern Munich, but the clubs are far apart in their valuations.

Talks are ongoing between the clubs. However, the transfer will only happen if Harry Maguire leaves Manchester United.

Maguire is still finalising his exit ahead of his move to West Ham. Everything is in place between the clubs with a £30m deal agreed and personal terms agreed in principle.

Bayern Munich have known for a long time that Pavard wants to leave.

The France international, who can also play at right-back and centre-back, has one year left on his deal and is expected to cost between £30m and £35m. He has previously been linked with Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona.

Bayern wanted to replace Pavard with Manchester City's Kyle Walker, but he is staying with the Premier League champions.

United have done due diligence on several defenders, including Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice, should they be in a position to sign reinforcements at centre-back for Maguire and Eric Bailly, whose representatives have held talks with Al Nassr.

Discussions with Todibo's representatives have taken place to gauge the parameters of a potential deal.

Erik ten Hag told Sky Sports News he wants depth in the squad and competition for places to be able to fight on all fronts.

Manchester United will begin their Premier League campaign against Wolves on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm.

Ahead of the game, Ten Hag confirmed Maguire would be considered for selection, despite appearing to edge closer to a West Ham move.

Discussing where he feels his squad is heading into the new season, Ten Hag said: "You never can compare seasons with each other but I think we are much further than last season. But you can never compare games, also different opponents.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Monday 14th August 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

"But I think we had a very good pre-season. Our fitness levels are very good. I also think our performance levels during the pre-season were on a high level.

"We are very confident but I also want to mention, pre-season doesn't say anything. Pre-season is pre-season. It is friendly football. Although I never take a game as a friendly but it is friendly in the sense of in the league.

"When you are going for the points, it is a different approach for both teams. We are ready, we want to fight. We are looking forward and energetic and we go for it."

