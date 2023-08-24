Duvan Zapata: Fulham interested in signing Atalanta striker and make Eric Dier inquiry

Fulham are interested in signing Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata.

A proposed move for the Colombia international to join Roma has broken down and Fulham are now considering an approach.

Marco Silva needs a new striker after selling Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for a club-record fee.

Zapata is high on the list of striker options Fulham have in mind ahead of Transfer Deadline Day on September 1.

The club want to sign as many as five players including at least one winger, at least one full-back, a centre-back should Tosin Adarabioyo leave, and possibly a midfielder.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fulham head coach Marco Silva confirms Aleksandar Mitrovic will leave the club after the Serbian wasn't included in the squad for their game against Brentford.

Fulham are in advanced talks with Leicester over the signing of Timothy Castagne, who can play at both right and left-back.

Fulham have also made an inquiry into signing centre-back Eric Dier from Tottenham and believe he is an option for them ahead of the deadline.

Spurs have been one of the clubs keen on Adarabioyo and a deal involving an exchange between the two players, as well as some money to Tottenham, has been explored.

Image: Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo is a potential target for Tottenham

However, Monaco have been pushing the hardest to sign Adarabioyo so far.

Roma have turned their attentions to completing a deal for Sardar Azmoun at Bayer Leverkusen following the collapse of talks for Zapata.

