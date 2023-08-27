Mohammed Kudus transfer: West Ham complete £38m deal for Ajax midfielder

West Ham have completed the signing of midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.

Kudus has signed a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months, after completing his medical over the weekend.

The deal is understood to be worth around £38m (€44.5m) including add-ons.

West Ham will pay an initial €41.5m (£35.59m) and €3m (£2.57m) in performance-related add-ons.

An unnamed Premier League club made a late bid to sign Kudus on Saturday, but his mind was made up to join the Hammers.

"I've been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid," said Kudus, who will wear the No 14 shirt at West Ham.

"I've been dreaming of this moment and I'm so happy to be here. But it doesn't stop here, I want to keep going.

"I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that's what football is all about. I'm just here to do my best and help the team. I'm really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can't wait to get started."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Brighton and West Ham

David Moyes said he is looking forward to working with Kudus, who scored four goals in six Champions League group-stage appearances for Ajax last season.

"I'm delighted we've been able to bring Mohammed to West Ham United," Moyes said.

"He's a terrific young talent, who has already shone at the very highest level for Ajax in the Champions League and made well over 150 senior appearances at the age of 23 - so it was no surprise to see so many top clubs chasing his signature this summer.

"The fact we've been able to attract a player of his undoubted quality to London Stadium shows the pull West Ham have now - the board and Tim [Steidten, West Ham's technical director] deserve huge credit for getting this one over the line."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Kudus scored a hat-trick for Ajax in Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg against Bulgarian side Ludogorets as the Dutch side won 4-1 in what proved to be his last game for the club.

Who will be on the move in the final days of the transfer window before it closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.