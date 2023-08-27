 Skip to content
Mohammed Kudus transfer: West Ham complete £38m deal for Ajax midfielder

West Ham sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax; Hammers will pay an initial €41.5m and €3m in performance-related add-ons for the midfielder, who has signed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months

Sunday 27 August 2023 19:02, UK

Mohammed Kudus
Image: Mohammed Kudus has joined West Ham from Ajax

West Ham have completed the signing of midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.

Kudus has signed a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months, after completing his medical over the weekend.

The deal is understood to be worth around £38m (€44.5m) including add-ons.

West Ham will pay an initial €41.5m (£35.59m) and €3m (£2.57m) in performance-related add-ons.

An unnamed Premier League club made a late bid to sign Kudus on Saturday, but his mind was made up to join the Hammers.

"I've been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid," said Kudus, who will wear the No 14 shirt at West Ham.

"I've been dreaming of this moment and I'm so happy to be here. But it doesn't stop here, I want to keep going.

"I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that's what football is all about. I'm just here to do my best and help the team. I'm really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can't wait to get started."

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Brighton and West Ham

David Moyes said he is looking forward to working with Kudus, who scored four goals in six Champions League group-stage appearances for Ajax last season.

"I'm delighted we've been able to bring Mohammed to West Ham United," Moyes said.

Mohammed Kudus is set to move to the Premier League

"He's a terrific young talent, who has already shone at the very highest level for Ajax in the Champions League and made well over 150 senior appearances at the age of 23 - so it was no surprise to see so many top clubs chasing his signature this summer.

"The fact we've been able to attract a player of his undoubted quality to London Stadium shows the pull West Ham have now - the board and Tim [Steidten, West Ham's technical director] deserve huge credit for getting this one over the line."

Kudus scored a hat-trick for Ajax in Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg against Bulgarian side Ludogorets as the Dutch side won 4-1 in what proved to be his last game for the club.

