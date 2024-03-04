Celtic transfer news: Liel Abada set to join MLS side Charlotte FC in £10m deal

Liel Abada is set to leave Celtic after a deal worth £10m was agreed with MLS side Charlotte FC for the winger.

It is understood the Israel international will travel to America this week to undergo a medical and finalise the move.

Abada will be working under former Aston Villa and Leicester boss Dean Smith, who is head coach at Charlotte FC.

Image: The winger joined Celtic in July 2021

Celtic are expected to make a sizeable profit on the 22-year-old, who they signed for a reported £3.5m four years ago from Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva.

Abada signed a new four-year deal at Celtic in the summer after strong interest from other clubs.

However, Abada has had a limited role this season due to injury and issues off the field.

Brendan Rodgers admitted last month that Abada may have to leave Celtic due to concerns for his family during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Abada has not played for Celtic since the 2-1 win at Hibernian on February 7, with Rodgers explaining that he "wasn't in the right frame of mind".

He has scored 22 goals and registered 29 assists for Celtic in 112 appearances and played a starring role in Ange Postecoglou's treble-winning side last season.