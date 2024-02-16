Rangers vs Celtic: Crucial Scottish Premiership Old Firm title-race clash live on Sky Sports

With the Scottish Premiership title race on a knife edge, Rangers will host Celtic in the next crucial Old Firm clash live on Sky Sports.

Brendan Rodgers will take his Celtic side to Ibrox on Sunday April 7 for a game that could be massive in deciding where the trophy will end up in May.

Celtic and Rangers are currently level on points and goal difference, with the Hoops top having scored four more goals (57 vs 53) than their rivals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic beat Rangers in the last Old Firm clash - who will be victorious on April 7?

Before that crucial game, the Sky Sports cameras will be at the Tony Macaroni Arena on March 31 as bottom-of-the-table Livingston host Celtic.

There is plenty to look forward to before the latest selections too, with Rangers' trip to St Johnstone on February 18 live on Sky Sports before Motherwell vs Celtic on February 25.

St Mirren are chasing another top-six finish and their match at Ross County on February 27 will be live, with Livingston continuing their relegation fight at home to Motherwell on February 28.

Celtic then face third-placed Hearts in front of the cameras at Tynecastle Park on March 3, before Rangers' game at Dundee on March 17 is also shown live on Sky.

Sunday February 18

St Johnstone vs Rangers, 12pm

Sunday February 25

Motherwell vs Celtic, 12pm

Tuesday February 27

Ross County vs St Mirren, 8pm

Wednesday February 28

Livingston vs Motherwell, 8pm

Sunday March 3

Heart of Midlothian vs Celtic, 12pm

Sunday March 17

Dundee vs Rangers, 12pm

Sunday March 31

Livingston vs Celtic, 12pm

Sunday April 7

Rangers vs Celtic, 12

