Manchester United looking at Paul Pogba replacements - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United are looking at midfield options in the transfer market as Paul Pogba's future at Old Trafford is uncertain with six months left on his contract.

Image: Paul Pogba's contract at Manchester United is due to expire next summer

Victor Lindelof is undergoing a series of precautionary investigations following his substitution against Norwich with breathing difficulties but Manchester United are confident the problem is not related to the Covid outbreak at the club.

Burnley are in talks with Ben Mee over extending his contract at Turf Moor.

Newcastle United have remained in the relegation zone following the club's Saudi Arabian takeover but they are pushing ahead with attempts to land England full-back Kieran Trippier in January.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left in the dark over his Arsenal future after being stripped of the captaincy following a series of disciplinary breaches.

Premier League footballers will undergo a dramatic ramping up of Covid testing from Wednesday with lateral-flow tests to be taken at training grounds before they get out their cars in a bid to fight the growing outbreak of the virus.

Lewis Hamilton has been warned that Max Verstappen is nowhere near his peak and that the world title the 24-year-old Red Bull driver claimed in hugely controversial circumstances in Abu Dhabi on Sunday "will not be his last".

Bryony Frost's call for racing to clean up its act over bullying has been answered, with the sport's major stakeholders joining forces to tackle abuse following the ordeal she endured in confrontations with fellow jockey Robbie Dunne.

Bath are closing in on the appointment of Johann van Graan as their new head coach for next season.

THE SUN

Wayne Rooney could make a sensational return to Everton if Rafa Benitez is forced out.

Premier League clubs have been cancelling their Christmas parties amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Manchester United are surprise entrants in the race to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea.

Image: Could Antonio Rudiger be off to Man Utd?

Newcastle are reportedly keen on signing Arsenal flop Konstantinos Mavropanos in a bid to bolster their defensive options in January.

DAILY MAIL

Clubs across the Premier League are considering whether they can dock players' wages if they are forced to self-isolate because they have not been vaccinated.

Premier League players will be forced to report to club training grounds for PCR tests on Christmas Day as part of a massively increased screening programme designed to save the festive programme from the threat of an Omicron shutdown.

Newcastle and Manchester City are considering legal action against new rules to restrict related-party sponsorship that were approved by the Premier League on Tuesday.

Barcelona will avoid playing wonderkid Yusuf Demir until February due to contract issues surrounding his playing appearances.

Brentford goalkeeper Matthew Cox has been robbed of a dream professional debut against Manchester United and the opportunity to become the Premier League's second youngest ever goalkeeper due to the Covid outbreak.

Real Madrid are reportedly hopeful of luring Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards to the Bernabeu when he waves goodbye to Anfield at the end of the season.