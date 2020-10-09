Live football on Sky Sports - games, dates, kick-off times

Keep track of all the live football on Sky Sports with our day-by-day TV guide; At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in 2020/21; Sky Sports is the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available

Friday 9 October 2020 15:30, UK

All the games on Sky Sports from the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Sky Bet Championship, Carabao Cup and more in October and November.

    Friday October 9

    • Fleetwood vs Hull - Sky Bet League One, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)

    Saturday October 10

    • Luxembourg vs Cyprus - Nations League, 2pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Montenegro vs Azerbaijan - Nations League, 2pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Liechtenstein vs Gibraltar - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football)
    • Faroe Island vs Latvia - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Spain vs Switzerland - National League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
    • Ukraine vs Germany - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Andorra vs Malta - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)

    Sunday October 11

    • Republic of Ireland vs Wales - Nations League, 2pm (Sky Sports Football)
    • Kazakhstan vs Albania - Nations League, 2pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • England vs Belgium - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Main Event & Football)
    • Croatia vs Sweden - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
    • Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Netherlands - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Norway vs Romania - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Finland vs Bulgaria - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Estonia vs North Macedonia - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Armenia vs Georgia - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Lithuania vs Belarus - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Scotland vs Slovakia - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
    • France vs Portugal - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
    • Northern Ireland vs Austria - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
    • Poland vs Italy - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Iceland vs Denmark - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Israel vs Czech Republic - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Serbia vs Hungary - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Russia vs Turkey - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Kosovo vs Slovenia - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Greece vs Moldova - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)

    Monday October 12

    • Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders - MLS, 12am (Sky Sports Football)
    • Bradford City vs Harrogate Town - Sky Bet League Two, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Main Event & Football)

    Tuesday October 13

    • Azerbaijan vs Cyprus - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football)
    • Latvia vs Malta - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Germany vs Switzerland - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
    • Ukraine vs Spain - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Montenegro vs Luxembourg - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Faroe Islands vs Andorra - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Liechtenstein vs San Marino - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)

    Wednesday October 14

    • Finland vs Republic of Ireland - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Main Event & Football)
    • Lithuania vs Albania - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • England vs Denmark - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
    • Scotland vs Czech Republic - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
    • Bulgaria vs Wales - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
    • Norway vs Northern Ireland - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Mix)
    • Poland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Italy vs Netherlands - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Iceland vs Belgium - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Croatia vs France - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Portugal vs Sweden - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Romania vs Austria - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Slovakia vs Israel - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Russia vs Hungary - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Turkey vs Serbia - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Estonia vs Armenia - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • North Macedonia vs Georgia - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Greece vs Kosovo - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Moldova vs Slovenia - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Belarus vs Kazakhstan - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)

    Friday October 16

    • Derby vs Watford - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)

    Saturday October 17

    • Celtic vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, 12.30pm (Sky Sports Football)
    • Manchester City vs Arsenal - Premier League, 5.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
    • Newcastle vs Man Utd - Premier League, 8pm (Sky Sports Box Office)

    Sunday October 18

    • Preston vs Cardiff - Sky Bet Championship, 12pm (Sky Sports Football)
    • Crystal Palace vs Brighton - Premier League, 2pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
    • Tottenham vs West Ham - Premier League, 4.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
    • Leicester vs Aston Villa - Premier League, 7.15pm (Sky Sports Box Office)

    Monday October 19

    • West Brom vs Burnley - Premier League, 5.30pm (Sky Sports Box Office)
    • Leeds vs Wolves - Premier League, 8pm (Sky Sports Premier League)

    Tuesday October 20

    • Norwich vs Birmingham - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
    • Millwall vs Luton - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Arena)
    • Bristol City vs Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship, 7pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Coventry vs Swansea - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Huddersfield vs Derby - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Nottingham Forest vs Rotherham - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Reading vs Wycombe - Sky Bet Championship, 8pm (Sky Sports Football red button)

    Wednesday October 21

    • Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
    • Cardiff vs Bournemouth - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • QPR vs Preston - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Watford vs Blackburn - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
    • Stoke vs Barnsley - Sky Bet Championship, 8pm (Sky Sports Football red button)

    Friday October 23

    • Nottingham Forest vs Derby - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)

    Saturday October 24

    • Watford vs Bournemouth - Sky Bet Championship, 12.30pm (Sky Sports Football)
    • Man United vs Chelsea - Premier League, 5.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League)

    Sunday October 25

    • Aberdeen vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, 12pm (Sky Sports Football)
    • Southampton vs Everton - Premier League, 2pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
    • Wolves vs Newcastle - Premier League, 4.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League)

    Monday October 26

    • Burnley vs Tottenham - Premier League, 8pm (Sky Sports Premier League)

      Tuesday October 27

      • Wycombe vs Watford - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
      • Swansea vs Stoke - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Arena)
      • Barnsley vs QPR - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
      • Blackburn vs Reading - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
      • Brentford vs Norwich - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
      • Middlesbrough vs Coventry - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)

      Wednesday October 28

      • Luton vs Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
      • Birmingham vs Huddersfield - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
      • Bournemouth vs Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
      • Derby vs Cardiff - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
      • Preston vs Millwall - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
      • Rotherham vs Sheff Wed - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)

      Saturday October 31

      • Liverpool vs West Ham - Premier League, 5.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League)

      Sunday November 1

      • Kilmarnock vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, 12pm (Sky Sports Football)
      • Newcastle vs Everton - Premier League, 2pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
      • Man United vs Arsenal - Premier League, 4.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League)

      Monday November 2

      • Leeds vs Leicester - Premier League, 8pm (Sky Sports Premier League)

      Sunday November 8

      • Motherwell vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, 12pm (Sky Sports Football)

      Thursday November 12

      • Georgia vs North Macedonia - European Championship Play-off final, 5pm
      • Hungary vs Iceland - European Championship Play-off final, 5pm
      • Serbia vs Scotland - European Championship Play-off final, 7.45pm
      • Northern Ireland vs Slovakia - European Championship Play-off final, 7.45pm
