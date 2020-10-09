Live football on Sky Sports - games, dates, kick-off times

All the games on Sky Sports from the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Sky Bet Championship, Carabao Cup and more in October and November.
Friday October 9
- Fleetwood vs Hull - Sky Bet League One, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
Saturday October 10
- Luxembourg vs Cyprus - Nations League, 2pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Montenegro vs Azerbaijan - Nations League, 2pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Liechtenstein vs Gibraltar - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football)
- Faroe Island vs Latvia - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Spain vs Switzerland - National League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
- Ukraine vs Germany - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Andorra vs Malta - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
Sunday October 11
- Republic of Ireland vs Wales - Nations League, 2pm (Sky Sports Football)
- Kazakhstan vs Albania - Nations League, 2pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- England vs Belgium - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Main Event & Football)
- Croatia vs Sweden - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
- Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Netherlands - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Norway vs Romania - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Finland vs Bulgaria - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Estonia vs North Macedonia - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Armenia vs Georgia - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Lithuania vs Belarus - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Scotland vs Slovakia - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
- France vs Portugal - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
- Northern Ireland vs Austria - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
- Poland vs Italy - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Iceland vs Denmark - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Israel vs Czech Republic - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Serbia vs Hungary - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Russia vs Turkey - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Kosovo vs Slovenia - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Greece vs Moldova - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
Monday October 12
- Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders - MLS, 12am (Sky Sports Football)
- Bradford City vs Harrogate Town - Sky Bet League Two, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Main Event & Football)
Tuesday October 13
- Azerbaijan vs Cyprus - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football)
- Latvia vs Malta - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Germany vs Switzerland - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
- Ukraine vs Spain - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Montenegro vs Luxembourg - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Faroe Islands vs Andorra - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Liechtenstein vs San Marino - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
Wednesday October 14
- Finland vs Republic of Ireland - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Main Event & Football)
- Lithuania vs Albania - Nations League, 5pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- England vs Denmark - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
- Scotland vs Czech Republic - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
- Bulgaria vs Wales - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
- Norway vs Northern Ireland - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Mix)
- Poland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Italy vs Netherlands - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Iceland vs Belgium - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Croatia vs France - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Portugal vs Sweden - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Romania vs Austria - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Slovakia vs Israel - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Russia vs Hungary - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Turkey vs Serbia - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Estonia vs Armenia - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- North Macedonia vs Georgia - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Greece vs Kosovo - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Moldova vs Slovenia - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Belarus vs Kazakhstan - Nations League, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
Friday October 16
- Derby vs Watford - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
Saturday October 17
- Celtic vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, 12.30pm (Sky Sports Football)
- Manchester City vs Arsenal - Premier League, 5.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
- Newcastle vs Man Utd - Premier League, 8pm (Sky Sports Box Office)
Sunday October 18
- Preston vs Cardiff - Sky Bet Championship, 12pm (Sky Sports Football)
- Crystal Palace vs Brighton - Premier League, 2pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
- Tottenham vs West Ham - Premier League, 4.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
- Leicester vs Aston Villa - Premier League, 7.15pm (Sky Sports Box Office)
Monday October 19
- West Brom vs Burnley - Premier League, 5.30pm (Sky Sports Box Office)
- Leeds vs Wolves - Premier League, 8pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
Tuesday October 20
- Norwich vs Birmingham - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
- Millwall vs Luton - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Arena)
- Bristol City vs Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship, 7pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Coventry vs Swansea - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Huddersfield vs Derby - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Nottingham Forest vs Rotherham - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Reading vs Wycombe - Sky Bet Championship, 8pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
Wednesday October 21
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
- Cardiff vs Bournemouth - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- QPR vs Preston - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Watford vs Blackburn - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Stoke vs Barnsley - Sky Bet Championship, 8pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
Friday October 23
- Nottingham Forest vs Derby - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
Saturday October 24
- Watford vs Bournemouth - Sky Bet Championship, 12.30pm (Sky Sports Football)
- Man United vs Chelsea - Premier League, 5.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
Sunday October 25
- Aberdeen vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, 12pm (Sky Sports Football)
- Southampton vs Everton - Premier League, 2pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
- Wolves vs Newcastle - Premier League, 4.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
Monday October 26
- Burnley vs Tottenham - Premier League, 8pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
Tuesday October 27
- Wycombe vs Watford - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
- Swansea vs Stoke - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Arena)
- Barnsley vs QPR - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Blackburn vs Reading - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Brentford vs Norwich - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Middlesbrough vs Coventry - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
Wednesday October 28
- Luton vs Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football)
- Birmingham vs Huddersfield - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Bournemouth vs Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Derby vs Cardiff - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Preston vs Millwall - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
- Rotherham vs Sheff Wed - Sky Bet Championship, 7.45pm (Sky Sports Football red button)
Saturday October 31
- Liverpool vs West Ham - Premier League, 5.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
Sunday November 1
- Kilmarnock vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, 12pm (Sky Sports Football)
- Newcastle vs Everton - Premier League, 2pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
- Man United vs Arsenal - Premier League, 4.30pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
Monday November 2
- Leeds vs Leicester - Premier League, 8pm (Sky Sports Premier League)
Sunday November 8
- Motherwell vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, 12pm (Sky Sports Football)
Thursday November 12
- Georgia vs North Macedonia - European Championship Play-off final, 5pm
- Hungary vs Iceland - European Championship Play-off final, 5pm
- Serbia vs Scotland - European Championship Play-off final, 7.45pm
- Northern Ireland vs Slovakia - European Championship Play-off final, 7.45pm