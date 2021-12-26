Manchester United keen on £60m-rated Florian Wirtz - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Ralf Rangnick will step up his efforts to land £60m-rated German super-kid Florian Wirtz.

Newcastle are making a dramatic bid to sign Marseille midfield star Boubacar Kamara - from under the noses of Premier League rivals.

Jose Mourinho is taking on old club Tottenham for Manchester United's young midfielder Charlie Wellens.

Crystal Palace remain focused on Eddie Nketiah - in case his move to Germany falls through.

Racists who abuse footballers online will be banned from grounds for up to 10 years.

Burnley are ready to test the water with a bid for Sunderland's midfield dynamo Dan Neil.

Brentford could go to £14m in their bid to land Nottingham Forest wideman Brennan Johnson.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

The fresh drive to persuade the 16 per cent of Premier League vaccine sceptics to get the jab will see new rules in 2022 to incentivise good practice, so that elite football is at least better prepared for when the next variant comes along to disrupt the programme.

Tottenham's Boxing Day clash with Crystal Palace is set to be postponed following a Covid outbreak in the Eagles camp, according to reports.

Football is pleading with the government not to lock out spectators in the new year unless Covid data is clear a national health emergency requires a fan ban.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is positive that uncertainty over the future of many of his first-team squad will not affect the spirit in the dressing room and hamper the club's battle to remain in the Premier League.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Liverpool have struck an agreement with the Egyptian FA, with Mohamed Salah now set to be available for the January 2 trip to Chelsea.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Real Madrid players believe Antonio Rudiger is set to move to the Spanish club on a free transfer at the end of the season with Chelsea yet to receive any encouragement over his Stamford Bridge future.

David Moyes has identified Lloyd Kelly as the man to ease West Ham United's defensive injury crisis, but the Premier League club face a battle to persuade Championship promotion chasers Bournemouth to sell in January.

SUNDAY TIMES

Pep Guardiola fears a refusal to wear face masks by fans could result in football being played behind closed doors in the New Year.

Nemanja Matic claims Manchester United players are adapting to new manager Ralf Rangnick despite the fixture chaos that has accompanied his arrival as manager.

Joe Lewis, the Aberdeen goalkeeper, insists that his team-mates are in exactly the same situation as unhappy supporters after the latest lockout because they get no say in the matter either.

THE OBSERVER

Rafael Benítez has held talks with several of Everton's brightest academy prospects to convince them to commit their long-term futures to the Goodison Park club.

Mikel Arteta hopes Arsenal will be active during the January transfer window as they size up their prospects of a return to Champions League football.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ange Postecoglou has revealed signing Cameron Carter-Vickers permanently is a New Year priority.

SUNDAY MAIL

Rangers are keeping tabs on Spanish kid Pablo Torre at Racing Santander.