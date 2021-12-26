Gareth Bale one of six Real Madrid players set to be transfer listed - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Gareth Bale is set to be transfer listed by Real Madrid in the January window along with Isco, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and club captain Marcelo.

Alexandre Lacazette has reportedly rejected Arsenal's latest contract offer - leaving boss Mikel Arteta with a striker dilemma ahead of the January transfer window.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal are reportedly 'ready to sell' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window and already have two replacements eyed up - Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have opened the door for Anthony Martial to leave Old Trafford - but only if the deal is right for the club.

Image: Manchester United forward Anthony Martial could be on his way out of Old Trafford

THE SUN

Manchester United will have to compete with Chelsea for Wolves star Ruben Neves in January.

Liverpool may have to wait until next summer to land Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma.

Interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is targeting four German wonderkids for potential transfers - Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, Borussia Monchengladbach's Luca Netz, RB Leipzig's Eric Martel and Bochum's Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen, Leeds star Raphinha and Napoli's Fabian Ruiz

DAILY RECORD

Motherwell assistant manager Chris Lucketti has admitted Tony Watt could leave the club in January after being left out of the 2-1 Boxing Day win over Livingston.